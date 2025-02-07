Jamie Gittens may have to be sold by Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United have been put on alert as one of their targets will almost certainly “have to” be sold by Borussia Dortmund if the Bundesliga side don’t reach the Champions League.

Dortmund are having a very poor season by their standards. Before their fifth-placed Bundesliga finish last season, they had not finished outside the top four since 2014/15.

At the moment this season, they are 11th in the table, though there is only four points separating them and fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

According to Christian Falk, if Dortmund don’t secure Champions League football, Gittens may have to be sold.

“We have to keep an eye on Jamie Gittens. If Dortmund doesn’t reach the Champions League, I think they will have to sell him,” he told Caught Offside.

“Bayern are interested, though I’m not sure if they would be prepared to spend their money on him. If they manage to sell [Mathys] Tel – and don’t move for [Christopher] Nkunku – there’s a chance. Otherwise, it’ll be difficult!”

Bayern will have competition, though, with a recent report stating Manchester United are ‘seriously interested’ in landing Gittens.

At the time he suggested his exit with no Champions League was likely, and he seems to have a more definitive view now, meaning United will be on alert.

That there is such a small gap between Dortmund in 11th and Leipzig in fourth means there’s still a chance that they confirm Champions League football.

However, there is clearly a lot that could impact that, with the results of all six sides between them from now until the end of the season potentially getting between Dortmund and European football.

All Niko Kovac’s side can do is beat the sides in front of them, and hope they can do so often enough that the results of the sides around them are immaterial.

