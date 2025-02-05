Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Napoli’s sporting director has revealed why their move to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho collapsed during the winter transfer window.

During the January transfer window, Man Utd were largely focused on outgoings as they looked to free up funds for Ruben Amorim‘s huge rebuild.

The Red Devils are enduring a terrible season as they are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

This means United are open to offers for most of their squad and Garnacho attracted interest from several clubs during the winter window.

Garnacho is one of Man Utd’s best young players, but there are doubts surrounding his ability to fit into Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 system.

Chelsea were linked with Garnacho, but Napoli appeared more serious as they looked to sign a replacement for Paris Saint-Germain newbie Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli made an offer for Garnacho in January but a deal did not go through. On deadline day, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Man Utd’s ‘internal decision’ on the Argentina international.

Romano tweeted: ‘Manchester United’s current stance is clear: NO more incomings are planned on Deadline Day.

‘Dorgu, Heaven, Diego Leon set to be the January signings for Man United — deal for Nkunku/Bailey were never close.

‘Alejandro Garnacho set to stay, internal decision has been made.’

Now, Napoli chief Giovanni Manna confirms they made a bid for Garnacho, but this move was turned down because they “must respect” their current players.

“We made an important bid to Manchester United for Garnacho. We really wanted him,” Manna said.

“We weren’t able to agree on personal terms with Alejandro, he requested an important salary to leave in January and we must respect our players.”

Earlier this week, The Guardian claimed Man Utd are still open to selling Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.