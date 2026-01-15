Man Utd: Euro giants ‘offer’ £86m for Fernandes with another star ‘very much done’ at Old Trafford

According to reports, Manchester United have received a ‘substantial offer’ for Bruno Fernandes worth around £86m as he looks increasingly likely to leave.

Fernandes has comfortably been Man Utd’s best player over the past few years, as the club captain is among their very few players who can hold his head high for his performances.

Despite this, the Portugal international has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Man Utd over the past few months.

In the summer, reports claimed Man Utd were keen to cash in on Fernandes to raise funds for a rebuild as he attracted interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, but the midfielder decided against the move.

Still, this situation appears to have impacted Fernandes’ relationship with club chiefs, with the 31-year-old recently claiming in a bombshell interview that he was “hurt” by how he was treated in the summer.

READ: Carrick beats ‘baffled’ Solskjaer: The inside story of the Manchester United inside stories, including Van Gaal plan



A move to the Saudi Pro League remains an option for Fernandes, though a move to Bayern Munich is also said to be a possibility.

A new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Bayern Munich have ‘offered’ 100 million euros (£86m) for Fernandes, whose stance on this move has also potentially been revealed.

‘Manchester United are reluctant to part with their star player, but they also know that retaining a demotivated footballer could become a problem in the long run. Furthermore, an offer of that magnitude would force the English club’s management to sit down and negotiate seriously. ‘Sources close to the player indicate that Bruno will not force an abrupt departure, but he is willing to listen to offers that would allow him to compete at the highest European level. Bayern Munich represents exactly that: stability, ambition, and a winning project.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Romano reveals Southgate to Man Utd ‘understanding’; Amorim made ‘quit’ U-turn ‘days before sacking’

* Are Man Utd an ‘absolute omnishambles’ or should ‘dunderheeds’ be defended?

* Predicting the next manager of every club – continued: who replaces Newcastle-bound Carrick at Man Utd?

This needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, with this especially the case because The i Paper is reporting that ‘Fernandes’ contract includes a clause that would allow him to join a club outside England for £57m’.

Still, this outlet has shed light on the ‘general fear’ regarding Fernandes at Man Utd.

The report claims: ‘Several sources have told The i Paper there is a general fear that Bruno Fernandes has had enough and will look to leave.

‘The captain is highly thought of by everybody at the club for what he does on and off the pitch and remains their best hope of salvaging another disappointing season. However, sources questioned whether a 31-year-old who retains ambitions to win league titles can keep dragging United forward almost single-handedly.’

The same report claims Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also ‘want to leave’, with the Aston Villa loanee ‘very much done’ at Man Utd.