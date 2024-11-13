According to reports, Manchester United have received a cash-plus-player ‘offer’ for Alejandro Garnacho and are ‘open’ to letting him leave.

The 20-year-old had spells at Getafe and Atletico Madrid before he joined Man Utd in 2020 for a fee in the region of £420,000.

Garnacho quickly progressed through the ranks at Old Trafford and has already made over 100 appearances for the Premier League giants across all competitions.

The Argentina international has generally been one of Man Utd’s most consistent performers in recent years but was criticised after his muted celebration against Leicester City in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s final game.

There are fears that the winger will not fit into Ruben Amorim’s system as Paul Scholes thinks he is one of four players “not right” for the new Man Utd head coach.

The uncertainty surrounding Garnacho has led to interest from former club Atletico Madrid, who – according to a report in Spain – have submitted an ‘offer’ to re-sign him.

The report claims Man Utd are ‘open to listening to offers’ for Garnacho and could be handed Pablo Barrios in exchange.

The 21-year-old has made 69 appearances for Atletico Madrid across all competitions and has made seven La Liga starts this season. Most of his outings have come as a centre-midfielder, but he is capable of playing in various positions.

The report claims.

‘Atletico Madrid are still working on their squad planning and, according to various sources, one of the red-and-whites’ objectives is to sign Alejandro Garnacho. ‘Atletico Madrid have offered 40 million (£33m) euros for the player, including Pablo Barrios in the deal for the young Argentine. On the other hand, Manchester United expect an offer of 60 million euros (£50m) for the player, again including Pablo Barrios.’

Man Utd have made a miserable start to the new season and could look to be busy when the transfer window opens in January.

A report from Football Transfers claims United have ‘returned’ for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.