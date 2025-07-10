A Napoli chief has hit out at Manchester United after it emerged that they have ‘reopened an exit route’ for Alejandro Garnacho.

Man Utd‘s academy product is coming off a poor season as he was often erratic in attack and struggled to adapt to Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

Garnacho is unsuited to the No.10 role in Amorim’s system and he butted heads with the head coach over his poor attitude as he slipped in the pecking order.

The flashy winger spat his dummy out after only making a brief cameo off the bench in the Europa League final, with his outburst hammering a final nail in his coffin as he nears an exit.

United opened the door to him leaving in January as they were keen to sanction a pure profit sale to balance the books, with Kobbie Mainoo mooted as another candidate to move elsewhere.

At the time, Napoli plotted a move for Garnacho as they were in the market for a winger to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but they refused to meet Man Utd’s reported £60m asking price.

Garnacho is more likely to leave this summer as he’s reportedly been told to ‘find a new club’ by Amorim amid interest from several Premier League and European clubs.

Napoli reportedly remain in the running to sign Garnacho, but president Aurelio De Laurentiis has issued a brutal dig at Man Utd over the winger.

“Garnacho’s got pace, flair and potential,” De Laurentiis said.

“But that’s not even why we want him. We want him because he’s at United. Get him out and he becomes twice the player. There’s a fault at United that I can’t explain”

On Wednesday, a report from The Mirror claims Napoli have ‘reopened an exit route for Garnacho’, as they are ‘back in for the winger and are hoping to finally get him for £45m’.

United are said to still value Garnacho at £60m, but they know they ‘won’t get that fee’ following his fallout with Amorim.

