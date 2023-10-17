Man Utd: European giants eye transfer ‘agreement’ but ‘two important’ PL clubs ‘monitor hot situation’

According to reports, Serie A giants Juventus have ‘among the pack’ chasing Jadon Sancho, who is looking to leave Manchester United in January.

Sancho looks set to leave Man Utd in the coming months after his fall-out with head coach Erik ten Hag.

The pair butted heads after the winger was omitted from United’s squad for their defeat to Premier League rivals Arsenal last month.

The England international claimed that he’s been made to be a scapegoat after Ten Hag outed him over his poor training performances. The Dutchman has made it clear that the attacker will only return if he apologises but this looks unlikely at this stage.

Sancho has been heavily linked with a potential return to Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks but it remains to be seen whether the Bundesliga outfit will go back in for the winger in January or next summer.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti is of the understanding that Serie A giants Juventus are interested in Sancho, but his current salary could make him an “unattainable figure”.

“Jadon Sancho would like to leave Manchester United as early as January to relaunch his career after the difficulties with Erik ten Hag – and many clubs in Europe are monitoring his situation,” Galetti stated via his column for Tribal Football.

“Juventus are among the pack: the Bianconeri greatly appreciate the young English talent who, for sure, could strengthen their attack with his creativity.

“However, one of the main issues to bring Jadon to Serie A is certainly the salary: 20 million euros per year is an unattainable figure for Juventus who would have to ask the player for an effort – that is to say a salary reduction – in order to find an agreement.”

Galetti is also reporting that “at least two important Premier League clubs” are in the race to sign Sancho.

“The situation of Paul Pogba – freeing up liquidity – could help the Bianconeri to improve the offer on personal terms, but the help of United, paying part of his salary, is essential to arrive at a possible white smoke,” Galetti added.

“That’s why the Bianconeri’s idea is to propose to the Red Devils a loan with salary sharing.

“Anyway, another obstacle for Juventus is that they are not alone in the race for Sancho: at least two important Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation which will become hot in the coming weeks.”

