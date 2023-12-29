Man Utd: European giants green light Mason Greenwood swoop with ‘major transfer hint’ dropped

According to reports, Spanish giants FC Barcelona are ‘hugely interested’ in signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United.

At the start of this year, charges against Greenwood relating to attempted rape and assault were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

This is because it was deemed unlikely that a guilty verdict would be reached following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

After undergoing an internal investigation into the matter, it was reported during the summer that Man Utd were planning for Greenwood’s return but they were forced to make a huge U-turn after facing serious backlash from figures inside and outside of Old Trafford.

Instead, Man Utd made a significant effort to ensure Greenwood could rebuild his career elsewhere. After being linked with the Saudi Pro League and European clubs, he joined La Liga outfit Getafe on loan.

It has recently been reported that Getafe will benefit from a 20% sell-on clause if/when he leaves Man Utd for a bigger club next summer on a permanent basis.

Man Utd are likely to get a decent fee for Greenwood next year. The forward – who is under contract until 2025 – has three goals and four assists in his 14 La Liga appearances this term.

It has recently been indicated that Barcelona are monitoring Greenwood and The Sun are reporting that they have ‘scouted him for a third successive game in a major hint’ that they will move for him next summer.

A source for The Sun said: “Barcelona are hugely interested in Greenwood, and are determined to bring him in.

“Right now, they are leading the race and are at the front of the queue. Scouts have watched Greenwood and have been tasked with deciding if he fits in with Barcelona’s style of play.

“The overwhelming view is that he does, and that he would be a strong addition to the squad.”

He added: “Mason has settled in Spain and would be happy to stay there. And, of course, when a club like Barcelona comes calling you listen to what they have to say.

“For Mason, it could be a career-changing move and having spent so long out of the game he is keen to make the most of all the new opportunities that now come his way.”

A report from The Athletic meanwhile claims ‘any decision on Greenwood’s future would fall under the category of ‘sporting control’ and therefore come under an INEOS-restructured football department’s remit’.

They add: ‘Given some United staff discussed going on strike in protest against the initial plans to bring Greenwood back, and that any reversal of the decision would invite intense criticism and scrutiny, INEOS may decide to simply keep Greenwood away from the club.’