Man Utd: European giants given ‘green light’ to sign £70m flop as Ten Hag eyes five-man fire sale

According to reports, the agent of Casemiro has ‘offered’ the Manchester United midfielder to European giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international joined the Red Devils during the 2022 summer transfer window from Real Madrid. He made the move to the Premier League giants for a potential total fee of £70m.

Casemiro was signed as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong after the FC Barcelona standout decided against signing for Man Utd.

The Premier League outfit were mocked last summer for spending such a significant fee to sign the 31-year-old. While he enjoyed a strong debut season, he has looked a shadow of his best self at the start of this campaign.

It is already being reported that Man Utd are ready to cash in on the midfielder in January or next summer as Erik ten Hag is ‘open to selling’ the former Real Madrid star, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho.

A move to the Saudi Pro League or Juventus has been touted in recent months but French outlet Le10 Sport are of the understanding that Casemiro’s representatives are eyeing a move to PSG.

It is indicated that have been given the ‘green light’ to sign Casemiro as the ‘door is wide open’ for a transfer.

PSG ‘could try to recruit a centre-back’ in January but a ‘reinforcement in midfield has also been mentioned’.

It is suggested that Casemiro’s agents have ‘offered his services to PSG’. While it ‘remains to be seen’ whether the Ligue Un giants are ‘interested’, it is clear that the midfielder’s ‘future is far away from Man Utd’.

Ex-United striker Louis Saha recently argued that Casemiro is being “asked to do too many things at the moment”.

“He’s trying to create for his side and play more passes than some of Manchester United’s players that are in more advanced positions up the pitch. Why’s this the case? This isn’t his main role,” Saha told Betfred.

“He’s being asked to do too many things at the moment and it’s a key indicator that the right balance isn’t there at present. Casemiro isn’t a number ten, but he now seems more advanced up the pitch than I’ve ever seen him before.

“I don’t remember seeing Casemiro score ten goals a season for Real Madrid, but it seems as if he’s already on course to do that for Manchester United this season with four goals before October.

“The team is asking too much of him at this moment in time and other players need to step up and perform. Players such as Mason Mount need to provide Manchester United with creativity to allow Casemiro to perform his primary job of protecting the defence.”