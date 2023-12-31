Man Utd: European giants ‘lure’ Mason Greenwood with ‘offer’ as they threaten club-record transfer

According to reports, Spanish giants FC Barcelona are stepping up their interest in Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood.

The Englishman has been tasked with rebuilding his career in La Liga after he was offloaded by Man Utd in the summer.

It was widely reported that Man Utd were planning to re-integrate Greenwood after charges against him relating to attempted rape and assault were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

They were forced to scrap these plans after staff at Old Trafford reportedly ‘discussed resigning’ in protest at Greenwood’s proposed return to the first-team.

United instead made an effort to find a club that could provide Greenwood with a fresh start and they eventually settled on La Liga outfit Getafe.

Greenwood has impressed for Getafe at the start of this season as he’s grabbed three goals and four assists in his 13 La Liga appearances.

The attacker is under contract with Man Utd until 2025 so they are likely to cash in on him next summer. They should earn a decent fee from this sale as he is being pursued by several clubs.

A recent report from The Sun claimed Barcelona are “hugely interested” in signing Greenwood at some point next year.

“Barcelona are hugely interested in Greenwood, and are determined to bring him in,” a source told The Sun.

“Right now, they are leading the race and are at the front of the queue. Scouts have watched Greenwood and have been tasked with deciding if he fits in with Barcelona’s style of play.

“The overwhelming view is that he does, and that he would be a strong addition to the squad.”

They added: “Mason has settled in Spain and would be happy to stay there. And, of course, when a club like Barcelona comes calling you listen to what they have to say.

“For Mason, it could be a career-changing move and having spent so long out of the game he is keen to make the most of all the new opportunities that now come his way.”

A different report from The Sun claims ‘Barcelona are ready to offer Greenwood Lionel Messi’s iconic No 10 shirt as part of a £40million summer transfer swoop’.

It is noted that Getafe ‘want to sign him permanently’ and are ready to make their own £40m move, which – if completed – would be a club-record transfer. The report adds.