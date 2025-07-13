Man Utd fight Everton for ‘bargain of the summer’ as Romano confirms transfer ‘in the next days’

Man Utd are racing Everton to the signing of Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in a potential £9m deal, according to reports.

The Red Devils have only made one major signing so far this summer with Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha arriving from Wolves in a deal worth £62.5m, while they have also brought in youngster Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd are not having much look in moving on the players in their squad that they find dispensable with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and others still at the club.

Their sales could be key to any other business they do this summer but Man Utd could tie up a deal for Leicester City star Ndidi in the meantime with Everton also interested.

Football Insider‘s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke claiming that Everton have now joined the Red Devils in “having a look”, with any club able to trigger the £9m release clause in his contract after Leicester were relegated from the Premier League last season.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I think he will leave Leicester this summer. Obviously, this release clause in there makes it easier for clubs to try an sign Ndidi.

“I think it could be one of the bargains of the transfer window due to that £9million release clause. I’m not surprised Everton have been having a look at him.

“There’s also interest from Crystal Palace, Fulham and Manchester United as well. There will also be interest from abroad, as Juventus are very much interested in the midfielder.”

Man Utd have been attempting to get a deal for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo over the line for weeks but the two clubs have yet to agree on a fee.

The Bees are reportedly holding out for £70m but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano expects the deal to be completed “in the next days”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The main focus for Man Utd remains Bryan Mbeumo.

“The negotiations remain ongoing between United, Brentford and the people involved in the deal.

“Mbeumo still wants to go to Man Utd, and the club maintains its optimism that they will get the green light and sign Mbeumo in the next days.”

Journalist Duncan Castles has revealed that Brentford want “£70m guaranteed” for Mbeumo and have not budged from their valuation of the forward.

Castles told the Transfers Podcast: “Manchester United’s offer for Mbeumo has not reached the level that Brentford expect. There’s been a fair bit of reporting on this again over the last week, with people saying an agreement is in place and a medical has been pencilled in.

“The guidance I have is that this is not the case. The current offer from Manchester United, the realistic value – i.e. the guaranteed fee plus the bonuses that could realistically be triggered over his career at the club – is over £60m.

“However, Brentford have had an asking price from the beginning that they want £70m guaranteed for the player. And so far they haven’t shifted from that line.”