Manchester United have identified an Everton flop as a Plan B if they fail to sign one of the ‘super strikers’ on the market, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim’s side are in the market for a new No.9 after a difficult campaign for Rasmus Hojlund.

The Danish international managed just four goals in 32 Premier League matches last term, with summer signing Joshua Zirkzee also yet to establish himself as a reliable goalscorer.

United have already completed the signing of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, but Amorim reportedly views him as one of his ‘wide 10s’, with winger Bryan Mbeumo and an out-and-out centre-forward also on the agenda this summer.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is one of Amorim’s top targets, having worked with him in Lisbon, but the Swede is said to prefer a move to Arsenal.

That has led the Red Devils to make contact with Hugo Ekitike’s camp, though Eintracht Frankfurt want at least £80million for their star player.

The goal is to sign an elite, game-changing striker, but United do have a contingency plan in the form of Fiorentina’s Moise Kean.

According to Corriere Fiorentino (via Sport Witness), the Premier League giants are still pursuing one of the ‘super strikers’ on the market, but if they fail to do so, ‘they can turn to Kean’.

Fiorentina want to keep hold of Kean, who is attracting interest from several clubs after a strong 2024/25 campaign.

There are murmurs of that ‘interest’ being a ploy to secure the 25-year-old a pay rise, but the Florence-based newspaper says United and AC Milan have put him on their ‘shortlist’.

Kean has also reportedly received an offer from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Qadsiah worth €15m per season.

He has a release clause of €52m (£44.3m), which makes him a relatively affordable option — particularly given his record last season — even if he had a terrible time in the Premier League earlier in his career.

Everton signed Kean from Juventus as a 19-year-old for around £25m, but he failed to live up to the hype, scoring four goals in 39 appearances and infamously being hauled off after coming on as a substitute by Duncan Ferguson during a match at Old Trafford.

Kean permanently joined Fiorentina from Juventus — whom he returned to after leaving Everton — last July for a measly €13m.

He went on to enjoy a career-best campaign, scoring 19 goals in 32 Serie A matches and 25 in 44 across all competitions, while also registering three assists.

United fans might struggle to get on board with the signing of the Italian striker at first, but if he can replicate his Florence form in Manchester, they’ll quickly be won over.

Another Serie A striker the Red Devils have been linked with is Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, who is reportedly available for just £40m.

