Tunnel bust-up: Everton star told Man Utd man to ‘get out’ of dressing-room area in sweary dig

Everton defender James Tarkowski waited for Man Utd midfielder Manuel Ugarte in a ‘tunnel bust-up’ after their draw at Goodison Park on Saturday, according to reports.

The Red Devils came from two goals down to draw 2-2 against the Toffees over the weekend with Man Utd remaining in 15th position in the Premier League table.

Everton found themselves 2-0 up inside 33 minutes thanks to goals from Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure as David Moyes’ side had the better of the first period.

But Man Utd rallied late on to rescue a point in their last-ever meeting at Goodison Park with a Bruno Fernandes free-kick and a Ugarte strike giving Ruben Amorim’s side a share of the spoils.

And the Daily Mail claim that goalscorer Ugarte was involved in a ‘tunnel bust-up’ with Everton centre-back Tarkowski after the match.

The Man Utd midfielder had a dig at Tarkowski late on after the pair had been involved in a ‘war of words’ for most of the match at Goodison Park.

The Daily Mail claim:

‘The Everton skipper was spotted confronting Ugarte at the end of the game, and some thought it was related to referee Andy Madley overturning his decision to point to the spot after Ashley Young went down under a joint challenge from Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire.

‘However, Confidential can reveal that the two players were at each other’s throats by half-time after Tarkowski sparked a war of words with the United midfielder.

‘When they came out for the second half, Tarkowski was still pointing at Ugarte and towards the tunnel as Bruno Fernandes got involved and Madley had a word with both United players.

‘When United came back from two goals down to level late in the game through Ugarte, he couldn’t resist having a dig back at Tarkowski who then tried to square up to him at the end of the game.’

It is claimed that staff and other players had to separate Ugarte and Tarkowski in the tunnel at the end of the match before the Everton defender even had a sweary dig at Man Utd centre-back Maguire.

The Daily Mail added: