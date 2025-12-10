‘Everything indicates’ Real Madrid legend will join Man Utd as INEOS ‘go all out’ for defender

Man Utd are ready to ‘go all out’ to sign Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos after he left Mexican side Monterrey earlier this month, according to reports.

The Red Devils beat the Premier League’s bottom club Wolves 4-1 on Monday night to push themselves up to sixth in the table.

Man Utd will need to beat Bournemouth next Monday to convince supporters that it wasn’t a flash in the pan after recent inconsistent form.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS backed Ruben Amorim with over £200m worth of new signings over the summer and they are set to support the Portuguese head coach again in January.

A midfielder is top of their list with a number of players linked to fill that void but Man Utd could have to look for low-cost options and save money for the summer.

And that could apply to potentially bringing in a new defender too with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that INEOS will ‘go all out’ for Ramos, who has recently left Mexican outfit Monterrey after they were eliminated in the Mexican Apertura semi-finals.

Three days after their exit, Ramos announced his departure from the club with his contract coming to an end, the Spaniard said: “It’s never easy to say goodbye. A stage of my career that began with so much excitement in February has come to an end.

“It has allowed me to discover a new country, a new city, a new style of football and has left me with so many new experiences and, more importantly, new friends.”

Ramos continued: “I have left everything on the pitch and off it to be able to give my very best. I’ll always look back fondly on this stage of my career.”

Fichajes adds that Real Madrid legend Ramos ‘will not continue playing in Mexico and everything indicates that he will head to the Premier League with Manchester United’.

On Ramos, the report continues: ‘Among the options he’s considering, Manchester United has emerged as the most likely destination. The Old Trafford club has been working for weeks on an offer capable of enticing the veteran defender, who is keen on the possibility of joining a historic team that needs to bolster its defence. With a young squad in the midst of a rebuilding process, Sergio Ramos’s arrival would be seen as a move of enormous impact both on and off the pitch.’

Man Utd will ‘offer him a short-term contract with attractive terms, including a competitive salary and a key role in the decisive stretch of the Premier League season’.