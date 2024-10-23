Evra ‘blames’ two Man Utd legends for ‘chaos’ at Old Trafford: ‘It’s not good enough’

Man Utd legend Patrice Evra insists two people are to “blame” for the Red Devils’ woes as he pinpoints the moment it all went wrong at Old Trafford.

A number of managers have tried and failed to get Man Utd back to challenging for Premier League titles since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013.

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups and two Champions Leagues during his 27 years as Man Utd manager.

Erik ten Hag is the man currently attempting to bring back the glory days to Old Trafford with the Dutchman winning an FA Cup and League Cup in his first two seasons.

Despite his cup success, Man Utd have largely disappointed in both the Premier League and Europe since the Dutchman took over in the summer of 2022 from Ajax.

Man Utd finished eighth last term, their lowest ever in the Premier League era, and are currently 12th in the table after their first eight matches of the 2024/25 campaign.

Ten Hag is coming under big pressure to turn around performances and results with Man Utd linked continuing to be linked to a number of managers.

And Evra blames himself and former Man Utd manager Ferguson for their current troubles as he reckons they left Old Trafford too soon.

Evra told BBC Sport: “It’s always tough to talk about United right now because back in the day we used to play for the fans, for the badge, for the history.”

The legendary Man Utd left-back added: “I blame myself, I blame Sir Alex Ferguson.

“When we left, we left too early and it’s difficult for the players because they don’t have any example.

“I’m not inside, I don’t know what the problem is. The manager Ten Hag is trying to do his best – it’s not good enough.

“But it’s not just about this season, it’s since we won the last league in 2013, the club has been like in a chaos.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Xavi demands second signing he ‘fully trusts’ at Man Utd after ‘holding talks’ with INEOS

👉 Man Utd medical staff deserve ‘firing’ with Erik ten Hag ‘nonsense’ rubbished after Brentford incident

👉 ‘Regretful’ Man Utd summer signing already ‘wants to leave’ as Euro giants eye January transfer

One player who has recently revealed that they had the chance to play for Ferguson is Edgar Davids with the Netherlands legend eventually turning down the move.

Davids told BetMGM’s The LineUp: “When I left Ajax in 1996 there was a good chance of me going to Manchester United.

“I had a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson and it was one of the most unbelievable experiences I had in my whole career. He was funny, charming, intelligent — basically everything you wanted.

“The big boys were in Serie A and that’s where I wanted to go at that time of my career. That was the main reason why I chose to go to AC Milan.

“I don’t regret not going to Manchester United. I’ve seen Sir Alex since and we had a good laugh about it all and there are still the same good feelings between us.”

READ NEXT: Xavi and Amorim both backed to be new Man Utd manager after Ten Hag sack