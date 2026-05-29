Patrice Evra insists Man Utd should attempt to sign Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray as their next signing as they close in on a deal for Ederson.

Widespread reports have indicated that the Red Devils are very close to getting a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson over the line with Fabrizio Romano insisting that the deal is just missing the “final approval” of the Man Utd board.

Man Utd are committed to signing at least two new midfielders this summer, a left-back and left-winger as a minimum – but there have also been links with centre-backs and strikers.

And former Man Utd left-back Evra would really like the Red Devils to sign Galatasaray star Osimhen – who is reportedly valued at €150m (£130m) by the Turkish side – as he harked back to the days when Sir Alex Ferguson would have “four amazing strikers”.

When asked one player he wants Man Utd to sign in the summer, Evra told Goal: “Victor Osimhen. I have all due respect for Galatasaray, the love he gets there and what the player is like.

“Manchester United need a proper striker, and I have so much respect for the strikers at Man United. But, back in the day, we had four amazing strikers, and if you want to play every competition, you need more strikers.

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“Of course, you need some defenders, like an extra left back, because you could have an injury and a right-back. Of course, Casemiro is leaving, so you need to replace those players.

“But to name one player, I say Osimhen because I know this guy can make a difference.”

Another former Man Utd star, Louis Saha, would also like to see Osimhen at Old Trafford next season and reckons it would be a “transformational signing” for the Red Devils.

Saha said: “I really like Victor Osimhen. He’s definitely got the character, he’s got the quality.

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“He’s also got good European pedigree: he was a success in France, he was a champion in Italy with Napoli and he’s gone to Turkey with Galatasaray and been brilliant, a move that he probably didn’t want, let’s be honest.

“He’s scored goals at every level. He’s got Champions League experience, and further more, he’s got the type of personality and charisma that this United squad could really benefit from.

“I think he would be a transformational signing for Manchester United.

“If you think about the pressure that he was under at Napoli, firing the club to its first title in 33 years, then he’s the perfect man to lead the line for United.

“I think he would have a huge impact at United. I would love to see the club hierarchy move for him, I think he is exactly what we need.”

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