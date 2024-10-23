Man Utd legend Evra gives Ten Hag sack verdict as ‘new four-man shortlist’ emerges

Patrice Evra smiles on the red carpet ahead of an event.

Former Man Utd defender Patrice Evra insists that he would support “the chef as manager” as he gives his verdict on sacking Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils went into the last international break with just two wins from their opening seven Premier League matches, amassing eight points in the process.

That piled on pressure on Ten Hag following his disappointing eighth-placed finish last term with Man Utd speaking to other managers over the summer.

A 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday has slightly cooled the heat on the Man Utd manager but there is a feeling that one bad result could end his tenure at Old Trafford.

There have been rumours this week that Man Utd have held talks with former Barcelona boss Xavi as they look to line up potential replacements for the Dutchman.

Numerous names have been linked in the past but Evra insists he will continue to show his support to Ten Hag until he’s no longer the Man Utd manager.

Evra told BBC Sport: “I’m a straightforward guy. Even if you put the chef as a manager, I will support any manager.

“Three years [Ten Hag has] been at the club and, yes, he’s won two trophies. When you’re the manager of United, what people expect from you is to win the league every year.

“We need to stop talking about the past. This is not the United it used to be. We have to rebuild it.”

After interest in Xavi was revealed this week, the Daily Star has claimed that Man Utd now have a ‘new four-man shortlist’ if they decide to replace Ten Hag.

Former Barcelona midfielder and manager Xavi is on their list, as well as former Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic with both of them out of work currently.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim and Man Utd assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy are the other two names on the shortlist to succeed Ten Hag.

INEOS have recently embarked on a cost-cutting programme to save the club money with the new Man Utd co-owners choosing to ‘end a multi-million pound commitment’ to Sir Alex Ferguson.

Reacting to the news, Evra added on BBC Sport: “The Ferguson thing, I didn’t digest it all.

“Sometimes you want to tell the truth and people think as if you talk against your club and you don’t want to hurt it.

“When that legend, that legacy gets away, I don’t think fans will stay friends with you.”

