Manchester United have been told that former Barcelona boss Xavi is a “realistic option” to replace sacked head coach Ruben Amorim for five reasons.

The Red Devils have started the process of identifying a new permanent manager after it was announced on Monday morning that they have sacked Amorim.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss leaves Man Utd after 14 months in charge at Old Trafford, though he arguably should have been axed sooner.

Amorim was fortunate to keep his job after guiding the Red Devils to an embarrassing 15th-place Premier League finish in a trophyless campaign last term, but he was backed in the summer with around £230m worth of new signings.

Man Utd’s results have improved this season, but performances have arguably been equally as poor and Amorim has also reportedly butted heads with club chiefs over recruitment.

Since sacking Amorim, Man Utd have placed club legend Darren Fletcher in charge on an interim basis, though it has also been reported that he is expected to be replaced by another temporary boss before there is a permanent appointment.

Naturally, Man Utd are being linked with several potential long-term replacements, including Oliver Glasner and Enzo Maresca.

But European football expert Kevin Hatchard has explained why he thinks Xavi is a “realistic” target for Man Utd.

Xavi has been out of work since leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and has been heavily linked with a possible move to Man Utd.

Hatchard thinks Xavi could be targeted by Man Utd because he has “won titles” and “has the gravitas”, while he also “speaks good English”, is a “football obsessive” and “plays 4-3-3”.

However, he also points out that there is one particular hurdle to overcome for INEOS to appoint him.

“I think Xavi is a realistic option. You’re talking about a guy that has won titles with Barcelona and has the gravitas that comes from being one of the best midfielders of his generation,” Hatchard said on Sky Sports.

“There’s an irony about him being linked to Man Utd because why he ultimately left Barcelona was because he spoke up publicly about the club’s financial situation and about whether the club could continue to be competitive with the financial restrictions they had.

“He speaks good English and he’s a football obsessive, so I think he’d be an interesting candidate, but he wouldn’t be someone who would just go along with what the club necessarily wanted.

“He likes to play 4-3-3, he was the one who pushed Lamine Yamal originally and wingers are very important in his style.

“I think Man Utd fans would like the football, I think they’d like the dynamic nature of it, but there are a few hoops to jump through to bring him in.”