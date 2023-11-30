According to reports, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti – who is being linked with Manchester United – has accepted an alternative manager’s job.

Ten Hag has only been Man Utd’s manager for 18 months but he is under increasing pressure.

Man Utd’s form in the Premier League has picked up of late but they are on the brink of a new low as they are likely to exit the Champions League at the group stage.

Wednesday night’s 3-3 draw against Galatasaray leaves United bottom of Group A so they need to beat Bayern Munich in their final group game to give themselves a chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Ten Hag – who is the joint second favourite in the Premier League sack race – could soon be replaced, if reports are to be believed.

Former Chelsea and Everton boss Ancelotti has been heavily linked with Man Utd of late and it’s even been claimed that he has been ‘offered’ the chance to succeed Ten Hag.

Following his stint in charge at Goodison Park, Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid before the 2021/22 campaign. The Spanish giants are currently top of La Liga but his future is in doubt as his contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

Along with Man Utd, recent reports have indicated that Ancelotti is being lined up to become Brazil’s new manager.

Journalist Andre Rizek has now claimed that Ancelotti has already agreed to become Brazil’s next head coach and he “will not change his mind”.

“For the CBF, nothing has changed,” SporTV’s Rizek claimed (via Football Espana).

“The CBF understands that it has legal guarantees that Ancelotti will be the coach of Brazil from June next year and that he will not change his mind.

“Plan A, B and C is Carlo Ancelotti, and the CBF understands that there is nothing on the world stage that will make him change his mind because he is interested in taking charge of the national team and that it will probably be the last job of his life.”

After United’s damaging 3-3 draw against Galatasaray, when asked who is to blame for them giving up leads in Champions League away games, Ten Hag suggested he was at fault but they are “going in the right direction”.

“It’s always me. I am responsible for this,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“We know we are in a project. We are making improvements so that’s very hopeful. We are going in the right direction so I know we will be successful in the long term but if you want to stay in the Champions League you need to win these games.”