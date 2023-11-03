Man Utd: Ex-Chelsea, Spurs manager target backed to replace Ten Hag if ‘chaos’ leads to sack decision

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has been backed to replace Erik ten Hag if Manchester United decide to sack the Dutchman.

Ten Hag is under increasing pressure at the moment and it now feels like only a matter of time before he leaves Man Utd with him established as the new favourite in the Premier League sack race.

Man Utd are coming off consecutive 3-0 losses against Manchester City and Newcastle United. They have already lost five times in the Premier League and are eight points adrift of the Champions League places.

The Red Devils are being linked with Zinedine Zidane and Ruben Amorin but the Premier League giants have “categorically” denied that they are looking for a new manager.

But former Premier League midfielder Dietmar Hamann reckons Nagelsmann – who was linked with Chelsea and Tottenham before this season – could be a suitable replacement for Ten Hag.

“I think the problem Man United might face is their team,” Hamann told BoyleSports. “If it were up to me, I wouldn’t know where to start!

“They need players in every area on the pitch. A few years ago, Ralf Ragnick said the same thing.

“It depends on who they get. I’m not sure if the top-class managers go to Manchester United because they know that it’s a three or five-year job.

“I think it’s impossible to win the league within three years, but those expectations will always be there if a new manager comes in and spends a few quid. The other question revolves around how much money the new manager gets.”

Hamann added: “Nagelsmaan has done well and he did good things at Bayern. He’s an up-and-coming manager who has shown he can win titles, even if was unfortunate in the Champions League.

“He’d certainly be somebody you’d have a good feeling about. He knows how to play football, but it depends if he was backed.

“You need to back your manager for two or three seasons, and I don’t know if that’s the case at Man United.

“There’s a lot of chaos at Old Trafford. However, I don’t think Julian would be a bad choice. You don’t want to keep managers for the sake of it, but you need to at least give them a chance.”

The 36-year-old has previously had spells at RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. It was revealed last month that he has replaced Hasni Flick to become Germany’s new manager.

