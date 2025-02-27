Manchester United star Patrick Dorgu’s red card against Ipswich was “correct” but what referee Darren England did afterwards opened him up to “accusations” according to former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett.

United showed some welcome grit at Old Trafford, coming from behind twice against relegation-threatened Ipswich to claim a crucial three points to lift them above Everton into 14th place in the Premier League.

A lack of communication between Dorgu and Andre Onana gifted Ipswich an early opener before the Red Devils struck two in quick succession through a Sam Morsy own goal and Matthijs de Ligt, before Jaden Philogene drew the visitors level before half-time.

Harry Maguire’s header shortly after the break ensured all three points for Ruben Amorim’s side, who defended manfully having gone down to ten men in the 43rd minute.

Dorgu was given his marching orders by England after the referee was advised to consult the pitch side monitor by VAR, which clearly showed the 20-year-old’s studs-up challenge was one with “excessive force, that endangers the safety of his opponent”.

England was seen explaining the decision to Dorgu before brandishing the red card and Hackett – the former PGMOL chief and ex-FIFA official – believes that “pointless” act opened the referee up to being “accused of saying something” to the wing-back.

Hackett told Football Insider: “The red card issued by Darren England is correct, this is a challenge with excessive force, that endangers the safety of his opponent.

“Frankly, [when refereeing myself] I monitored the player leaving the field of play without engaging in any discussion, it is easy in the heat of the situation to be accused of saying something.

“You should monitor for sure, but there is no point of explaining why the player is being sent off, it is pretty obvious when you make a challenge with such force.”

MORE MAN UTD ON COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd insider claims Amorim is ‘destroying the morale in the dressing room’ after Ipswich win

👉 Amorim ‘wants Man Utd star out’ with his ‘attitude’ causing ‘problems in the dressing room’

👉 Ferdinand names two summer signings among four Man Utd stars unfit for Amorim system after Ipswich win

Dorgu was making just his third Premier League start since moving to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

But Amorim dismissed suggestions that the £25m-man isn’t ready for Premier League football.

“Any player here can have a mistake like today from Patrick and the sending off, he wants to play the ball,” Amorim added.

“Maybe he’s a little bit harsh with the way he went for the ball. He’s inexperienced but he’s clearly ready for the Premier League.

“People judge right away so last week he was okay, good performance against Everton and today they will say that he’s not experienced enough to play in the Premier League. But I don’t feel that way.”