Former Manchester United scout Piotr Sadowski has taken the club to task after the “abandoned” academy star Alvaro Carreras who could now become “the best” left-back in the world.

After spending time in Real’s academy, Carreras was signed to United’s. There, the Spaniard proved himself a great attacking asset, with four goals and 10 assists in the under-23s.

He had a successful loan spells at Preston, and then moved to Granada for another loan, before United lost faith and sold him to Benfica for around £5million.

United had a buyback clause and after Carreras scored four goals and assisted five last term, many felt they should use it, but they opted against and the full-back joined Real Madrid.

There, he has started 15 games and looks a tremendous asset, scoring a long-range effort in the 4-0 victory over Valencia of late.

Former United scout Sadowski has hit out at the club for showing little faith in Carreras despite his progress with them.

“Initially, his career was going well. He was loaned to Preston, where he received good reviews, and then United abandoned him, selling him to Benfica for a reduced fee,” he said.

“He’s a world-class player. There’s a very good chance he’ll become the best, or one of the best, left-backs in the world.

“He recently scored a fantastic goal against Valencia in La Liga. It was a huge mistake for United to let him go. Something’s missing here, and I think that’s United’s lack of courage to invest in young players.”

That Carreras has started every game bar one for Real this season suggests United should have activated their buyback to land him before they were able.

The Spaniard has played some of his football as a wing-back, so it is not as if he would not have been a good fit for Ruben Amorim’s system.

It will be the latest in a string of poor transfer decisions from United if Carreras does become one of the best in the world, and currently it seems he’s well on his way, having seamlessly slotted into the Real side.

