Man Utd exclusive: Yorke outlines what would represent a ‘remarkable return’ from Amorim this term

Man Utd legend Dwight Yorke reckons Ruben Amorim’s side can start looking towards a possible top-six finish after beating Liverpool at Anfield.

The Red Devils won at Anfield for the first time since 2016 with Amorim victorious in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since taking over last season.

Amorim is still under pressure if he doesn’t keep up current form after picking up just 40 points from his first 35 Premier League matches in charge at Man Utd.

And Yorke has now urged Man Utd and Amorim to build on their shock result on Merseyside and warned them not to now “fall back into the decline”.

Reacting to the win over Man Utd, Yorke exclusively told Football365 on behalf of Escapist Magazine: “Massive win. I think a lot of people didn’t probably give United any chance of getting three points there, despite, you know, Liverpool not really being on song with the three defeats prior to that game. Man U getting the first win [at Anfield] for a while.

“But it was never going to be an easy task with it at Anfield, we know that we haven’t won there in 10 years either, so the likelihood of getting the result, I think it was very slim. However, the boys have turned up and delivered another fantastic performance and a result that not too many people had given them a chance. And on top of that, winning two games back to back, which they haven’t been able to do. So it’s been a real uptick, and a lot of happy United fans including myself yesterday.

“Is this the kind of result that can change United’s season? You should hope so, beating one of your rivals. We know the City derby is huge, but nothing like Liverpool. The history between those two clubs, and so you would have thought that will.

“If that doesn’t give you the incentive and the additional confidence to go forward, I’m not so sure what will. So I hope that with this result and the back-to-back wins will then inspire the players that it can be done, and that will inspire them and give them the extra confidence going into the rest of the campaign.

“The one thing they’ve got to be safeguarding against is the fact that after they win against Liverpool, everyone is coming after them, and you have to have a reaction for that. So what you can’t afford to allow to happen is getting these two good results, which are huge results against Liverpool, and then falling back into the decline. So it’ll be interesting.

“All eyes will be on them the next game that they play. And you don’t want to make one step forward and two steps backwards. I hope they don’t fall into that old cliché one and get carried away and think that’s it and they could live on the back of just the Liverpool results. They need to kick on.”

When asked what the target is for the rest of the season, Yorke added: “I think top four, it’s usually the usual standard. They’ve got to get back to the top six. Top four will be a remarkable return.

“No one envisaged that, even myself, who is obviously a United fan. I’ll be happy with top six considering where we finished last season, because that’s an uptick. It’d be an uphill task. But what we see is that everybody can beat each other at any given time and United certainly can do that. But they gotta get back on a much more consistent base.

“I always revert back to just beat the teams around you. Beat the teams who you are supposed to beat on paper. It’s when you’re getting beaten against those teams that it’s a bit worrying. We know they can produce these kinds of performances against Liverpool and City in the past, and you’ve got to roll your sleeves up and get results against the lesser teams.”