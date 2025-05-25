Man Utd to ‘exercise clause’ with ‘offer ready’ as INEOS ‘intensify’ for ‘chosen’ striker signing

According to reports, Manchester United have ‘chosen’ their preferred striker signing after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils were dealt a huge blow in midweek as they were deservedly beaten 1-0 by Spurs in the Europa League final.

This result adds to a disastrous season as they sit 16th in the Premier League, while they also failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 system mid-season as Man Utd’s performances have been abysmal in the Premier League.

United’s loss in the Europa League final leaves them with a limited budget heading into the summer, with a massive squad overhaul required.

It has been suggested that they could have to sell to buy this summer to raise funds, with one of their priorities to sign a new striker.

Man Utd have been linked with several potential targets, including Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen among their options.

With Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling, Man Utd could do with signing two strikers this summer, but this is unlikely given their restricted budget.

Man Utd’s hopes of attracting key targets could also have been impacted by their failure to qualify for Europe, so Amorim and club chiefs are facing a difficult summer.

Delap appears to be Man Utd’s most likely signing, but former Everton flop Moise Kean is a possible left-field alternative.

The 25-year-old only scored four goals in 39 appearances for Everton, but he’s rebuilt his reputation at Fiorentina, scoring 24 goals in 43 appearances this season.

Kean’s impressive form has sparked interest from elsewhere, and a report from Italian outlet SportMediaSet claims Man Utd are ‘ready to exercise his clause’ to sign him as their ‘chosen’ striker this summer.

His exit clause is worth a reported 52 million euros (£43m) and an ‘offer’ from Man Utd is imminent.