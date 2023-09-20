‘Exhausted’ Man Utd ‘already looking’ to offload £85m man as they ‘bet on transfer’

Premier League side Manchester United are weighing up ways to offload Antony over the next couple of transfer windows, according to reports.

This has been a challenging start to the season for the Old Trafford giants, with off-field issues compounded by a run of three defeats in their last four Premier League matches.

The Red Devils’ 3-1 meek home loss to Brighton is hardly the best preparation to face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday, nor are the injury problems that continue to pile up.

Beyond that, Jadon Sancho remains absent “pending resolution of a squad discipline issue” and Antony has been given a leave of absence following assault allegations against him.

Antony was dropped from the Brazil squad earlier this month after accusations of physical aggression on several occasions since January towards his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, which are being investigated by police and which he denies.

Man Utd have agreed with the player for him to stay away from the club in order to focus on defending himself.

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Ten Hag ‘all wrong’ about Liverpool, and Kane would have Man United in the title race but maybe not

Antony has not been arrested or charged and says he will co-operate with police in order to prove his innocence.

Man Utd, fresh from dealing with Mason Greenwood’s exit from the club, said in a statement on September 11: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony.

“Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

Man Utd, who have not suspended Antony, will continue to monitor the situation as it develops, with Erik ten Hag consulted on the decision.

Antony, who denies all the allegations made against him, will remain on full pay and hopes to return to the club as soon as possible.

“I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me,” he said in a statement.

“This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my team-mates and unnecessary controversy for the club. I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible.”

But Spanish publication Fichajes insist that Man Utd are ‘already looking’ to offload Antony at the next opportunity after the Red Devils ‘exhausted its patience with the Brazilian’.

Man Utd are now ‘thinking about his departure during the winter market’ with the Premier League club ‘betting on the transfer of the South American footballer’.

In his 29 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils following his £85m move from Ajax las summer, Antony has provided four goals and contributed two assists.

And now the Brazil international faces a ‘possible departure’ in the January transfer window with a ‘big bomb’ in the transfer market ‘on the horizon’ and Antony could now ‘find a new destiny in the Premier League’ or ‘in another major European league’.

It seems unlikely that Antony will be leaving in the January transfer market and Fichajes adds that Man Utd would find it an ‘impossible task to recover their investment’.