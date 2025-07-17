Man Utd: Exiled Garnacho handed lifeline as three Premier League clubs register interest

Alejandro Garnacho is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer after falling out with Ruben Amorim.

Alejandro Garnacho’s Manchester United exile is now complete, with the winger told not to report for pre-season training as the club continues to reshape its squad under Ruben Amorim.

His absence follows Man Utd’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham, where he was left out of the starting line-up and only brought on late in the game. Garnacho publicly questioned the decision, and his brother followed with comments of his own. The relationship with manager Ruben Amorim deteriorated from there.

After the Premier League campaign ended, Garnacho was part of Utd’s post-season tour, but it proved to be a short-lived return. Last month, he posted a photo of himself wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford’s name and number on the back. That post, described as the final straw, led to Amorim informing him he would no longer be part of the squad.

He is one of five players instructed to stay away from training this week. Rashford, Sancho, Antony and Malacia are also absent, with United permitting them time to resolve their futures away from the main group.

Several clubs have been linked with Garnacho in recent weeks. Napoli, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid have all been credited with interest, while Al-Nassr held early talks. That approach was rejected.

🚨🇦🇷 Alejandro Garnacho continues to express preference for Premier League move this summer. He’s out of Manchester United project but despite calls from several clubs abroad, Garnacho wants to continue in England as clear preference. Talks will follow in the upcoming days. — Fabrizio Romano said on X

According to the Metro, three Premier League sides are now pushing to sign him, with Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham all in the mix as United look to offload the winger for a reduced fee.

Villa are long-time admirers and have made a slow start to their summer recruitment. With Rashford and Marco Asensio returning to their parent clubs after loan spells, Unai Emery is said to be considering a move for Garnacho to freshen up his attack.

Chelsea attempted to buy the player in January and remain keen. They’ve already added Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer, but want further competition in wide areas and believe Garnacho fits their profile.

Tottenham are also interested and see an opportunity to strike while his value is low, having dropped from a reported £70 million starting point.

Garnacho made 58 appearances last season across all competitions, scoring 11 goals. He’s racked up 144 appearances and 26 goals for the club in total, but is now firmly out of the picture.