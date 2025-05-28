Manchester United are now thinking about where Kobbie Mainoo might go and what sort of fee they can get for him rather than whether they should sell him as Ruben Amorim doesn’t see a future for the midfielder at Old Trafford.

Mainoo burst onto the scene under Erik ten Hag last season, ending a stellar breakout season with a goal in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City ahead of a key role for England at Euro 2024.

But a combination of injury and poor form this term has led to increasing speculation over his future, with his 16 minutes across the two legs of the semi final and final of the Europa League providing pretty clear evidence of Amorim’s lack of faith in the 20-year-old.

And with talks over a new contract but on hold indefinitely, Football Insider claim Amorim is now ‘prepared to see him leave over the off-season’ as he ‘does not see Mainoo fitting into his long- term plans’.

Chelsea were interested in signing the previously ‘untouchable’ midfielder last summer and again in January, and will likely return to the table, though it’s been claimed that United – who reportedly want £70m for him – would rather not sell Mainoo to a direct rival.

The report adds that ‘they then plan to reinvest the money into the first-team squad as they are determined not to weaken Amorim’s options ahead of the new season’.

Former United scout Mick brown, who remains well-connected in the game, claims ‘the talk at the club is more about what sort of fee they could get for him and where he’s going to go’.

“Man United are ready to let Kobbie Mainoo go,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s been in and out of the team this season and didn’t sign the new contract they offered.

“If it were up to me, they would be holding on to Mainoo at all costs.

“I think he’s a top-class midfielder who could start for Man United and for England for the foreseeable future, and he’s come out of the academy.

“But that’s not the way the club sees it and not the way Amorim sees it.

“I don’t think Amorim sees him fitting in with his system and how he wants to play.

“After missing out on the Champions League, they might have to sell.

“The talk at the club is more about what sort of fee they could get for him and where he’s going to go.

“The money needs to be enough that they can find a replacement because you can’t keep letting people go if you haven’t got people coming in.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims it’s all “gone quiet” over Mainoo’s future at United.

He told GIVEMESPORT: ‘At the moment, no concrete talks taking place. The situation has gone quiet. Let’s see if bids come in this summer.’