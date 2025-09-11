Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim sees the departure of Andre Onana this week as essential to his rebuild of the squad over the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils brought in Senne Lammens in the summer transfer window to challenge for the number one spot amid doubts about Onana’s performances.

Onana made a number of glaring mistakes last season as Man Utd finished 15th in the Premier League, while he made two gaffes in his only match of this campaign when the Red Devils lost to League Two Grimsby Town in the League Cup.

Man Utd head coach Amorim has chosen to start Altay Bayindir in all three of the Red Devils Premier League matches this term with Onana now on the verge of joining Trabzonspor on loan until the end of the season.

And The Sun has detailed how essential Onana’s loan move could be to Amorim’s success at Old Trafford as the Portuguese coach ‘sees the departure of Andre Onana as key to his rebuild’.

A source told the newspaper on Amorim and Onana’s relationship over the past month: “It felt like Andre was there to just show up but wasn’t there or showing any team mentality.”

The report continued: ‘And it has emerged that insiders felt Onana was showing a lack of involvement and interest in working for the team in the final days before the international break.

‘That included the former Ajax and Inter Milan keeper effectively refusing to even acknowledge his manager in training.’

Despite that, former Wales international Robert Earnshaw thinks allowing Onana to leave is a risky move by the Premier League outfit.

Earnshaw said on Sky Sports earlier this week: “Yes, of course it’s a risk because let’s face it he’s a very, very good goalkeeper.

“Yes, he’s made mistakes but he’s a very good goalkeeper, he’s proven himself at Inter and, let’s face it, he’s also been very good at Man Utd overall. Yes, he’s made mistakes, but in terms of him going, I actually think, maybe Manchester United don’t have a choice on this one.

“Actually, think it’s Onana pushing this one other than the club, the club would probably rather he stays because I think everyone expects the new goalkeeper to come in and be number one, I actually don’t think that’s going to be the case.

“I think Lammens, I don’t think he will be the number one choice goalkeeper, I don’t think he was probably the number one choice in the transfer market in their recruitment. I actually think Bayindir will be their number one and I think he’s been hard done by here.

“Onana has clearly lost his place, Ruben Amorim has said ‘Do you know what, Altay Bayindir, you’re the number one for this season, here’s your shirt, continue playing’. I actually think the new goalkeeper is going to be second choice.”