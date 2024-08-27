Man Utd exit thunders towards completion as Ten Hag ignores ‘big disaster’ warning amid £25m sale

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is closing in on a permanent switch to Napoli, with the transfer now in the final stages.

The Scottish international has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford for quite some time, with several Premier League sides interested.

Indeed, the likes of Fulham, Everton and West Ham have been sniffing around the 27-year-old, but have been unable to agree on a deal with Man Utd.

However, that’s not been the case for Napoli who are now closing in on a deal to sign the Man Utd star.

According to David Ornstein, McTominay is expected to ‘travel to Italy today’ with the aim of finalising his move to Serie A.

It’s thought that the deal will be worth a base fee of around £25m and a 10% sell-on clause will also be included.

While the Red Devils seem satisfied with this deal, former England boss Sam Allardyce thinks that they are making a mistake by letting the 27-year-old leave at this stage.

“Now that Erik ten Hag is settled it’s going to be interesting to see whether he’s able to get Man United where they need to go,” Allardyce told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“It depends on whether the players are onside with him or not. I had a sneaky suspicion at the back end of last season that he lost a few players.

“I think that is a key element in terms of trust between the manager, players and backroom staff, is an absolute must if you’re going to finish in any position in the Premier League that you surprise people with.

“Man United are going to massively surprise people if they finish first or second but you need to be all on board and get unity, it looks like they lost that.

“Letting Scott McTominay go would be a big disaster for Man United, he’s become a goalscorer for Scotland and for United.”

While McTominay’s departure will be felt in the United camp, the club won’t leave themselves short in midfield as they are set to sign PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the 23-year-old is set to travel to Manchester in order to pen a deal with the Red Devils.

“Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United, here we go!” Romano wrote on X.

“Deal sealed between clubs after personal terms agreed in July. €50m fixed fee plus €10m add-ons will be the final package. Ugarte will travel to Manchester as he ONLY wanted United… and United only wanted him. Done.”

