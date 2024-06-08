Man Utd ‘expect’ to sign £75m star this month thanks to PSR, Southgate and FA rule swerve

Man Utd may have Southgate to thank for signing Jarrad Branthwaite.

Manchester United chiefs ‘expect’ to sign Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite this month as Gareth Southgate has given them a huge boost in their chase of the centre-back.

Branthwaite made 41 appearances for Everton this term, establishing himself as a key part of Sean Dyche’s side and earning himself a call-up to the England national team.

The 21-year-old was handed his debut by Gareth Southgate against Bosnia on Monday but has been left out of the 26-man squad set for the European Championships in Germany.

Branthwaite on the cheap?

That’s good news for Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has pinpointed Branthwaite as one of the club’s main targets this summer as he looks to rebuild the squad at Old Trafford.

Branthwaite has admirers elsewhere, including Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who worked with the centre-back in his time at Goodison Park, and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who bloody loves a centre-back.

The defender’s absence from the final England squad has opened the door for United to get the deal done this month, when they hope Everton might be forced into selling him on the cheap.

Teams struggling to meet PSR limits need to sell players before June 30 to balance their books, and Everton are one of six clubs thought to be in need of shipping at least a couple of players out before the deadline.

‘Fire sale’ not necessary

But a report claims Everton are adamant that a ‘fire sale’ isn’t necessary (they would say that) and that they won’t be bullied into letting Branthwaite go for anything less than their asking price, which they’ve set at £75m.

They’ve apparently looked at the £80m United paid for Harry Maguire in 2019, the £75m Chelsea paid for Wesley Fofana in 2022 and the £77m Manchester City spent on Josko Gvardiol last summer and consider their prized asset to be worth of a similar amount.

But at least United can attempt to get the deal done this month thanks to Southgate leaving Branthwait out of Euro 2024.

The Football Association have blocked clubs, agents and players from making contact over moves while the selected players are away on international duty this summer and if Branthwaite had been selected then there would have been issues.

Branthwaite’s contract runs until 2027 and Everton insiders insist that the only way he will be sold this summer is if he asks to leave and a suitor matches their £75m valuation.