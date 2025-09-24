Man Utd ‘expected’ to bid £60m for PL star as Romano confirms ‘chapter closed’ for ETH signing

Man Utd are ‘expected’ to place a £60m bid for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new signings in the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Diego Leon and Senne Lammens all arriving at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have had an underwhelming start to the season with their 2-1 win over Chelsea at the weekend coming at a crucial time for Ruben Amorim after pressure was building on the Portuguese head coach.

The Red Devils have taken seven points from their opening five matches with Amorim’s side in the bottom half of the early-season Premier League table.

And now Amorim and the Man Utd recruitment team are looking to give him more tools in the winter window to turn the Red Devils into a successful side.

Man Utd have been heavily linked with Everton centre-back Branthwaite over the last couple of years and now journalist Mark Brus insists his ‘sources expect Man United to bid £60m’ for the England international, probably in January.

With Harry Maguire’s future at Man Utd uncertain, Brus describes their interest in Branthwaite as ‘serious’ with the ‘unsettled’ Everton defender keen to join a ‘top club’ in the future.

Revealing the current situation surrounding Maguire, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Maguire is still seen internally, after 250 appearances with Manchester United, as a leader in the dressing room, as a very important player, and this is why his future will be a point of discussion very soon.

“Ruben Amorim really appreciates Harry Maguire’s mentality. People at the club respect what Maguire is trying to do for the young players arriving at the club now, and so, Maguire’s future will surely be a topic.”

One player who is unlikely to have a future at Man Utd is Andre Onana with Romano claiming it’s unlikely that he will play for the Red Devils again.

Romano added: “My understanding is that both sides – Man Utd and Andre Onana himself – see this Man Utd chapter as almost closed. So, it’s very difficult to imagine Onana staying at Man Utd beyond (next summer).

“Man Utd believe that Senne Lammens is going to be the goalkeeper for present and future, so unless something extraordinary happens, (Onana’s agreement) is a straight loan, and he might go somewhere else in the future, but it’s over between Man Utd and Onana, probably.”

Man Utd still need to sign a defensive midfielder in the next couple of transfer windows with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba one player they are interested in.

On Baleba, Romano continued: “The last performance of Carlos Baleba for Brighton against Tottenham was a poor performance. It wasn’t of the level of a player like Baleba. After the game, the coach of Brighton, Fabian Hurzeler, was very honest. He said that when a young player like Baleba is linked to a team like Man Utd and the deal doesn’t happen, this can have an influence on his performance. It can have an impact.

“Baleba wanted to go to Man Utd. But he’s always been respectful with Brighton. He was keen on the move. Personal terms were never going to be an issue. The problem was only Brighton and Man Utd. Brighton might consider let him go in 2026 but in 2025 it was always a no. That situation effected the player.

“I’ve told you several times that Man Utd will keep a close eye on Baleba. He’s very much appreciated by Ruben Amorim.

“These performances are not at a Baleba level yet.”