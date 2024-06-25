Man Utd are ‘expected’ to make a hijack attempt for Argentinian after ‘irresistible’ Chelsea offer

Boca Juniors expect Man Utd to make an offer for Aaron Anselmino to rival fellow Premier League side Chelsea, according to reports.

There are set to be big changes at Old Trafford this summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazers.

Ratcliffe has already made it clear that he wants to buy younger players this summer with a report claiming that the new Man Utd co-owner has come up with a rule that the Red Devils can only sign players under the age of 25.

When asked about the chances of Man Utd buying Kylian Mbappe – who has since completed a move to Real Madrid – in March, Ratcliffe said: “What I would rather do, I would rather find the next Mbappe, rather than spend a fortune to just try and buy success.

“It’s not that clever, is it? Buying Mbappe. In a way. Anyone could figure that one out. But what is much more challenging is to find the next Mbappe or the next [Jude] Bellingham or the next Roy Keane.”

Jude Bellingham was suggested as a possible signing, to which Ratcliffe replied: “He’s a great footballer [but] it’s not where our focus is.

“The solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players. They’ve done that, if you look at the last 10 years.

“The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes, managing and organising the club.

“We must make sure we get recruitment right, such a vital part of running a football club is getting recruitment right, finding new players.”

And Argentinian wonderkid Anselmino fits the Red Devils transfer policy this summer with TYC Sports claiming that there is a ‘concrete chance’ Man Utd attempt to hijack Chelsea’s attempts to sign the 19-year-old.

It is understood that Boca ‘expect an offer’ for Anselmino from Man Utd after Chelsea made an offer that ‘seems irresistible’ but that the Argentinian side will look to wait and see on the Red Devils’ action before making a decision.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update last week on Chelsea’s interest in the young defender and insisted their interest is “genuine”.

Romano said: “Chelsea’s interest in Boca Juniors’ talent Aaron Anselmino is genuine and the Premier League club are looking into how to complete a deal for the 19-year-old talent. Discussions are ongoing with all parties involved to understand the details of the release clause in the Argentine’s contract, which is set at $25m. There has been no formal proposal yet, but for sure Chelsea are monitoring him among many talents for the future.

“It remains to be seen how strong Chelsea will push for Anselmino as he is a very talented centre-back. Many clubs in Europe have been monitoring him from Spain and Italy, but I can say that Chelsea are now the frontrunners for the player.”