According to reports, one key issue is preventing Manchester United from completing a double deal worth around £65m in a triple blow for the Red Devils.

This summer is vital for the Red Devils as they require a significant overhaul after finishing 15th in the Premier League, while their loss to Spurs in the Europa League final leaves them without European football.

But Man Utd have endured a tough start to this summer’s transfer window, with Matheus Cunha their only summer signing.

Ruben Amorim‘s side are keen for Bryan Mbuemo to be their next summer signing, while they are also in the market for a new striker and upgrades in other positions.

United, second in our Premier League net spend table, also need to offload unwanted talents to balance the books, with it claimed last week that Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho have ‘informed’ the club that they ‘wish to leave’.

When asked who is the closest to leave, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed he “expects Antony’s situation to develop”.

“I expect the Antony situation to develop because Antony wants Real Betis and Betis want Antony,” Jacobs told Betway.

“It’s just whether or not Manchester United sanction a loan with an option or an obligation, because if they don’t, Betis can’t afford to sign Antony permanently, and that’s what would throw his future more up in the air.

“Antony’s pushing to go back to Betis, and the player side is trying to advance that as fast as they can.”

However, Rashford, Sancho and Garnacho are not close to an exit at this stage.

Jacobs insists the same issue is preventing deals for Rashford and Sancho worth around £65m, while “there’s no real advancement” regarding Garnacho.

“Marcus Rashford’s situation may take a little bit longer because if Barcelona are to make a move, they want a loan. They might have to wait until later in the window,” Jacobs continued.

“Bayern are still deciding who to go for, but at least they’d be able to afford the £40 million. So there might be movement in July on Rashford because he wants to play Champions League football and move as quickly as possible, but the asking price plus Rashford’s wage is certainly a stumbling block.

“Jaden Sancho would have to drop his wage demands to get a quick move. There’s a relative market value £25 million that is quite appealing to suitors for Sancho, and there are a couple of clubs in Italy that are exploring that deal.

“But Sancho will have to lower his wage demands, otherwise nothing will progress there. So, it will depend how badly he wants a particular club.

“At least from the perspective of suitors with Sancho, the club-to-club negotiation with Manchester United is a little bit smoother because Manchester United are taking the obligation of up to £25 million that was there for Chelsea, and they’re prepared to sell for the same price.

“And then with Garnacho, there’s no real advancement at this stage despite several clubs exploring the deal, including Napoli, and also Chelsea prior to adding Jamie Gittins.

“And Manchester United would like this one to happen quickly because it represents pure profit on the books.

“But at this stage, there’s nothing too advanced on the Garnacho front, but I would still be surprised if he’s a Manchester United player come the end of the window.”