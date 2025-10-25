Bruno Fernandes has been linked with an exit from Manchester United in recent months.

According to reports, there is an ongoing ‘poker game’ regarding Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, who is linked with Bayern Munich.

Last season, Fernandes was Man Utd’s shining light in a disastrous season as the English giants finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy.

In the summer, Man Utd were at risk of losing Fernandes as he attracted serious interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal ahead of the Club World Cup.

It was reported that Al-Hilal were willing to offer around £100m to sign Fernandes and this deal initially looked likely, though he eventually decided to remain at Old Trafford.

In a new interview, Fernandes has revealed that his wife tempted him to commit himself to Man Utd.

“The first thing she said was, ‘Have you achieved everything you wanted to achieve at the club?’ She knows that I haven’t,” Fernandes said.

He added: “I don’t think they were very happy for me to reject the offer, obviously. I accept that, because the offer was very good in terms of salary. Everything was massive for me. It was a huge difference.”

However, a recent report from BBC Sport has revealed that he has a release clause in his contract and could be tempted to leave.

‘Sources close to him have previously told BBC Sport he has no wish to move to Saudi Arabia next summer either, with major European clubs outside the Premier League holding more interest. ‘It is understood Fernandes’ contract – which expires in 2027 with the option of an additional year – includes a clause that would allow him to join a club outside England for £56.68m (€65m) provided it is triggered early enough.’

If Fernandes were to leave Man Utd and join a European side, it has been suggested that Bayern Munich are a potential suitor.

However, German football expert Christian Falk has revealed that Fernandes won’t be joining Bayern Munich as a ‘poker game’ alludes to his actual priority.

Falk explained: ‘I think FC Bayern are being used in a little poker game, as the Portuguese international wants a new contract.

‘I asked one of the decision-makers at Bayern and they gave me a really big and clear “not true” on these rumours. Yes, he’s an interesting player, of course, but he’s not a young star anymore.

‘Fernandes also has a big salary and it’s been clear for a while now that the Bundesliga champions want to reduce the wage bill.

‘So, there’s no chance for Bruno Fernandes at Bayern Munich at the moment.’