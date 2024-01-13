Man Utd ‘exploring’ signing Real Madrid superstar as Perez adopts ‘tactical move’ to land Mbappe

Vinicius Junior has been linked with an astonishing move to Man Utd.

Manchester United are one of three clubs that want to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, according to reports in Spain.

The Brazilian winger is one of the best players in the world and has 65 goals and 68 assists in 240 appearances for Los Blancos.

When you are one of the best players in world football and a regular starter for Real Madrid, you very rarely leave, so it is fair to take any transfer links involving Vinicius with a pinch of salt.

He has struggled with a couple of injuries this term and missed the entirety of December with a thigh problem.

Fully fit again, the 23-year-old played 105 minutes of Madrid’s Super Cup semi-final win over rivals Atletico Madrid.

Vinicius operates on the left wing, which is Kylian Mbappe’s preferred position, meaning the signing of the Paris Saint-Germain forward could see a change in shape or one of the two superstars playing out of position.

READ MORE: The Kylian Mbappe transfer series is making us hate the player AND the game

Interestingly, a report from Fichajes says the sale of Vinicius could help facilitate the signing of Mbappe – who is out of contract at the end of the season.

It is claimed that this would be a ‘tactical move’ from Los Blancos president Florentino Perez because of the ‘economic complexity of the operation’ to land the France captain from PSG.

Madrid are hardly skint but the report says the sale of Vinicius ‘could provide the necessary resources for the star signing’.

This is an option being ‘explored’ and there are three sides believed to be keen on signing the Brazil international.

This feels very unrealistic but Manchester United are one of the three clubs that ‘want’ to land Vinicius.

Erik ten Hag’s side ‘have set their sights’ on Vinicius – who would be a ‘key addition’ to a frontline already consisting of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Vinicius is ‘an ideal candidate’, which feels like a bit of an understatement.

Manchester City are also reportedly interested. Pep Guardiola sees Vinicius as a ‘fundamental piece in his project’ and can see him leading the line with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez for years to come.

Finally, PSG are keen, which makes sense considering the fact they might lose Mbappe to Madrid.

Vinicius could ‘restructure’ a Mbappe-less attack in Paris and the Brazilian is someone who has been admired for a while in the French capital.

READ MORE: All the completed Premier League deals in the 2024 January transfer window