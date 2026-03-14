Man Utd ‘extraordinary summer signing’ is code-named ‘Elite Brand’ as INEOS want to shock world

Man Utd are hoping to ‘wake the football world’ with a shocking summer signing which has a code name, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings in the summer transfer window despite not playing in any European competition this term.

Man Utd concentrated their efforts and money on their forward line over the summer after only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than them last season.

Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all joined, while Senne Lammens was the other signing who has featured regularly in the starting XI.

This summer it’s expected that Man Utd will move to improve their midfield with one or two signings after Casemiro revealed he will be leaving Old Trafford in the summer.

And now an account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 707k followers insists that Man Utd are lining up an ‘extraordinary summer signing’ with the project ‘codenamed “Elite Brand”‘.

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The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Manchester United are set to make an extraordinary summer signing. The project, codenamed “Elite Brand”, aims to bring in a player currently performing at a high level. @ManUtd want to wake the football world up with this transfer. Our team are investigating.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that there “might be two midfielders” arriving at Man Utd in the summer with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton among the many names linked.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In order to understand who is going to be the player or the players – because it might be one, it might be two midfielders – we will see what’s going to happen. Casemiro is leaving, so I think they’re going to be busy in midfield.

“But to understand what kind of player they want to sign, we have to wait for two factors.

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“The first one is Champions League football. This is financial, technical, but also financial. If you play Champions League you can attract some players – but for Man United it’s never been a big problem, to be honest.

“Look at last summer, they were able to get the green light from Cunha, from Mbeumo, despite not being in European football. But financially, Champions League access would mean a lot in terms of investments for the summer transfer window.

“And then there is the manager. That’s the second factor. Carrick is doing fantastic. I think if he keeps going like this he will have very good chances to stay.

“But at the moment it’s still not something decided, not something communicated. It’s not something they decide in February, and I think not even at the beginning of March. So we have to wait and see what happens with the manager.”