‘Key figures’ at Manchester United are reportedly ‘extremely disappointed’ about Mason Greenwood’s exit in the summer amid interest from FC Barcelona.

Greenwood was previously facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault. The case against him was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service at the start of 2023 after the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chance of conviction.

Man Utd pulled the plug on his return ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and they instead moved to secure him a transfer. He was linked with several European and Saudi Pro League clubs before he joined La Liga outfit Getafe.

The 23-year-old benefitted from this move as he grabbed eight goals and six assists in his 33 La Liga appearances last season.

Heading into this season, it would have been a PA disaster for new Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had he sanctioned Greenwood’s return, so he was always likely to be sold in the summer.

After impressing for Getafe, Greenwood was targeted by a couple of elite European clubs before Ligue Un outfit Marseille – managed by Roberto De Zerbi – won the race to sign the forward for around £26m. As part of this deal, it’s understood that United have a 50% sell-on clause for any future sale.

READ: Man Utd are a ‘total clown car’ and Jose Mourinho was absolutely right



Greenwood is already being linked with a potential transfer away from Marseille as he’s got five goals and an assist in his six appearances for the French side.

A report from GiveMeSport claims Man Utd regret cashing in on Greenwood for such a low fee as they ‘remain adamant that their decision to sell him during the summer transfer window has resulted in them missing out on the opportunity to secure a significant windfall further down the line’.

It is claimed that ‘key figures expect’ Greenwood to ‘become a £100m talent’ as two European giants are interested in signing him.

‘Key figures within Manchester United expected Greenwood to go on and become a £100million talent after seeing him break into the first-team picture following his progress through the youth ranks, according to GMS sources, and they remain extremely disappointed to have lost out on securing a potential nine-figure sum in the future.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ten Hag sack? Romano reveals ‘guarantee’ on Man Utd replacement ‘list’ amid ‘bust-up’ reveal

👉 Ferdinand singles out two Man Utd stars with ‘no pace at all’ as he accuses ETH of exposing weaknesses

👉 Man Utd: Gary Neville snubs ‘not the most exciting’ Erik ten Hag replacement amid one concern

