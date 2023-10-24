Man Utd player ‘extremely unlikely’ to rescue future as Ratcliffe ‘will not interfere’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will refuse to interfere in the Jadon Sancho saga if he gets his investment in Manchester United over the line, according to reports.

The England international came off the bench in the first few matches of the Premier League season but was omitted from the squad for the Red Devils’ 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in early September.

Erik ten Hag revealed after the match that Sancho had been left out of the squad over his performances in training, which the Man Utd winger took to social media to deny and claim he had become a “scapegoat” at the club.

Sancho eventually removed the social media post but he is still refusing to apologise to Ten Hag and the Man Utd boss has made him train away from the first-team squad.

There have been numerous reports since speculating over his next destination with Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Juventus among the rumoured destinations.

And now 90min claim that Man Utd could be ready to allow Sancho to leave the club in January on a ‘long-term loan deal’ and insist it is ‘extremely unlikely’ he will find his way back into Ten Hag’s side.

Sancho is still being ‘actively encouraged’ to apologise to Ten Hag ‘by the club’s hierarchy, coaches and his teammates’ with that seen as his only route back into the Man Utd team.

90 min add:

‘United are now accepting that Sancho will have to leave the club in January. There have been suggestions that future co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could impact on Sancho’s future but 90min has been told that the INEOS chief is a huge fan of Ten Hag, dating back to his previous work at Ajax, and will not interfere with any squad decisions.’

Speaking after Ten Hag criticised Sancho for his performances in training, former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand reckons the Dutch boss may not have understood the risk of calling out the England international.

“Is it a personal thing between the manager and player? Or is he genuinely not training the way he wants him to train? Jadon would say and agree he hasn’t lived up to the hype yet, and the fee,” Ferdinand said on his Five YouTube channel.

“The manager has gone ‘this is my last chance’, I can’t get anything else out of him so I’ll make it public and see if that public embarrassment and his pride gets pressed enough and he comes back with a performance.

“He did it to Rashford. He was the talisman at the time, he was on fire, he was on the top of his game… in terms of ego and pride and then more pressure.

“I just think there have been players asked questions publicly or subliminally. I think the manager going public with Jadon was a big call and did the manager understand the risk with that?”