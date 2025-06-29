Man Utd eye €28m Premier League return as Bundesliga side issue hands-off warning

Man Utd are exploring midfield reinforcements this summer, and a new name has surfaced from the Bundesliga as a potential target.

The Red Devils have spent big on Matheus Cunha and saw a £62.5m bid for Bryan Mbeumo rejected this weekend.

Making such lavish moves while walking a financial tightrope means Utd will be forced to play it smart elsewhere in the market.

With Christian Eriksen having departed and questions lingering around squad balance, Utd are expected to add at least one new midfielder this window.

According to Christian Falk, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, United are showing interest in Felix Nmecha, a German international currently at Borussia Dortmund.

“Manchester United are interested in Felix Nmecha,” Falk revealed. “The international (market value €28m) has a growing market in the Premier League, speaks English as a second language, and already knows Manchester from his youth days at United’s rivals City. “Dortmund are fighting for their player and do not want to sell him under any circumstances.”

Nmecha featured 39 times in all competitions for Dortmund last season, scoring six goals and registering three assists. A regular fixture at Signal Iduna Park, he has become an important part of the setup despite the club’s inconsistent domestic campaign.

Reports earlier in the year had valued Nmecha at closer to €50m, but BILD now claim Dortmund would consider bids in the region of €28m (£24m), offering a potential window of opportunity for clubs like Utd, who are watching the market closely.

Dortmund, however, remain reluctant to let him go. The club’s position, according to Falk, is clear: they do not want to sell under any circumstances.

With no release clause to trigger, any deal would require either a major bid or a change of stance from the Bundesliga side.

According to the report, Nmecha’s familiarity with Manchester, having come through Man City’s academy before moving to Germany, is also seen as a plus. His experience in English football and language fluency could ease any transition, should the move progress.

A subplot to any move would be a potential family reunion of sorts. Nmecha’s brother, Lukas, recently joined Leeds United, and the two clubs are set to face each other in a friendly this July as well as in the Premier League next season.

For now, though, Utd’s interest remains tentative, and Dortmund’s hard stance means any transfer would be far from straightforward.