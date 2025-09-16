According to reports, Manchester United would have to pay an ‘eye-watering’ sack bill if they part ways with head coach Ruben Amorim.

Amorim is currently the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked as Man Utd have endured a poor start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Under Amorim, Man Utd have only won one of their opening five games across all competitions as the Premier League giants are still struggling to get used to the head coach’s 3-4-3 formation.

Amorim’s unwillingness to adapt is hindering Man Utd as they remain ineffective in attacking areas, while they are also too easy to play through and score past.

This weekend’s match against Chelsea feels huge as another loss could be catastrophic for the Man Utd boss, with reports indicating that his squad are losing faith.

READ: Amorim sack inevitable but he has proved that replacing him at Man Utd might be impossible to fail

Now, The Daily Mail are reporting that the Red Devils face paying an ‘eye-watering’ bill, with ‘£12million’ to be paid to Amorim ‘if they sack the Portuguese coach within the first year of his contract at Old Trafford’.

It is also pointed out that ‘although the Portuguese boss said in May that he would walk away without compensation if United decide he is no longer the right man, that is unlikely to be the case’.

It is noted that ‘four favourites’ to replace Amorim are ‘Marco Silva of Fulham, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery and Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth’, though Man Utd are ‘refusing to panic’ and ‘believe the stats show an improvement this season’.

Despite this, it appears that Man Utd’s squad are not sold on Amorim, with a new ‘alarming issue’ being that a ‘number of figures close to the first-team squad are increasingly concerned that he hides when the going gets tough in matches, and does not do enough to inspire from the technical area’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Amorim to be sacked by Man Utd on one condition with players ‘perplexed’ at Mainoo decision

👉 Emery to Man Utd after Amorim sack, Mourinho in for Ange: Predicting the next 10 Premier League manager changes

👉 Is Man Utd system talk a ‘red herring’? Will they ‘slap up’ Chelsea?



There are also said to be two more ‘concerns’ as Man Utd’s squad have ‘doubts over Amorim’s system and concerns over his motivational ability are lingering’.

Meanwhile, there is also the feeling that Amorim’s ’emotions can get the best of him’.

The report adds: