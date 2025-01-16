Man Utd consider transfer of Japan international after price increase of more than 300%

Manchester United are reportedly considering the signing of Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who they wanted when he was at Uruwa Red Diamonds and far cheaper than he’s rated now.

United have had Andre Onana as their No.1 since the summer of 2023. He initially had a mistake-ridden time, but has largely cut that out and become a useful asset for the Red Devils.

When they signed Onana, United were also close to landing another goalkeeper, Japan’s Suzuki. However, the 22-year-old did not want to play second fiddle to Onana, so moved from Japan to Sint-Truiden on loan, and then permanently to Parma.

There, he seems to have again caught the eye of United, as talkSPORT reports they are among the sides eyeing up Suzuki.

But though they could have landed him for £8.5million in 2023, as per the report, it’s believed Parma now rate him at £40million.

It’s stated there are other European sides watching Suzuki, after he’s earned ‘rave reviews’ at his current club. He has made the fourth-most saves of any keeper in Serie A this season, with 61.

Amid his good form, the report states that Parma are hoping to keep Suzuki for one more season. However, a big-money offer would ‘test that resolve’.

Whether United are able to pay the money required is in question, with the cost-cutting measures taking place at the club suggesting big outlays are unlikely, particularly in a position where there is already a top asset.

That opens up another question in itself: with Suzuki feeling he’d have been second choice to Onana in 2023, given United are back in for him, would that remain the case, or would he be able to usurp the goalkeeper position.

That Onana has kept six clean sheets in 20 Premier League games this season, it would be a surprise if he were tossed to the side for a player who is in his first season in a top league.

However, there is clearly something motivating United’s interest, and it remains to be seen what the outcome will be.

