Man Utd ‘closely monitoring’ Borussia Dortmund midfielder who could replace high earner

Manchester United are reportedly ‘closely monitoring’ Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, in a position which could soon be vacated by a high earner.

United currently have five holding-midfielders in their squad: Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Christian Eriksen and Kobbie Mainoo. As put by Florian Plettenberg, there is an ‘excess’ of players in the position.

That’s why, as per the insider, there are currently no ‘concrete’ talks ongoing for Dortmund midfielder Nmecha.

Plettenberg does state, though, that United are ‘closely monitoring’ the 24-year-old. Dortmund are demanding €50million (£41.8m) for his services.

The amount of midfielders in the Red Devils squad is soon to change, though. Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season, and attempts are being made to eject Casemiro.

The latest report states United are ‘ramping up efforts’ to find a potential buyer for the Brazilian. That’s as they want to ease their wage bill and ‘reshape their midfield options’.

That suggests that if the midfielder is sold, a new man such as Nmecha could well be signed.

It is believed that only clubs in Saudi Arabia would be able to match Casemiro’s wages – £350,000 per week. It is not clear how significant a transfer fee might come beside that if he was to head to the Middle East.

In any case, room might soon be made which could see Nmecha signed. It is likely that no decision will be made on that potential signing before the Red Devils know what is going on with Casemiro.

That said, a recent report stated United were ‘suddenly’ chasing Nmecha.

In any case, they will hope that they can find a buyer so that a new midfield signing can be made, and they can begin to climb out of the whole they’re in – currently 13th in the Premier League, and not playing particularly good football at the moment.

