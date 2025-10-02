Fabrizio Romano gives ‘here we go’ to Man Utd transfer that is now ‘sealed and signed’

Man Utd will sign Colombian youngster Cristian Orozco from Fortaleza next summer as the deal is now ‘sealed and signed’, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils spent a lot of money over the summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS putting aside over £200m to bring in five new players.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Diego Leon, Senne Lammens and Benjamin Sesko all arrived at Old Trafford in the transfer market as Ruben Amorim improved their squad.

Man Utd have had some success in the past by bringing young players from abroad through their academy for a small fee with Alejandro Garnacho, who was sold to Chelsea for £40m in the summer, a good example.

And now the latest talent they are looking to bring to Old Trafford is 17-year-old Orozco from Colombian side Fortaleza with Romano now claiming that the deal is ‘here we go’ done.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester United have now sealed and signed deal to bring in 17 year old Colombian talent Cristian Orozco. $1m transfer fee from Fortaleza in deal valid from summer 2026. #MUFC lawyers approved all the contracts, deal coordinated by lead scout Antonaccio. Here we go.’

Orozco has shone at youth level for the Colombia Under-17s but the future Man Utd player is yet to make his professional debut for Fortaleza.

Man Utd boss Amorim is coming under increasing pressure to turn around results at Old Trafford with the Red Devils currently 14th in the Premier League.

The Portuguese head coach could only manage a 15th-placed finish last term and is averaging barely over a point per game in the Premier League since joining Man Utd.

And Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks Man Utd need to end the Amorim “disaster” as “quickly as possible” to get their season on track.

Carragher said: “I think he’s still in a job, because I think the powers that be on Manchester United have made that many mistakes so far and decisions that they’ve made on and off the pitch that they almost don’t want to admit right now, that they’ve made another.

“This has been a disaster for Manchester United, but also Ruben Amorim, what he did with Sporting Lisbon was fantastic.

“You know, you look like the next big thing as a manager, but bringing a manager like that, in terms of the system that he plays, I don’t think ever really suited the club of the traditions of Manchester United.

“And the quicker Manchester United made the decision on the manager, I think it’s better for everybody. Because, as I said, it’s been a disaster for club, but also the manager, and we’re only waiting for the inevitable I think unfortunately.

“As Duncan’s [Ferguson] just said, you don’t want to see people lose the jobs, but this has to end as quickly as possible.”