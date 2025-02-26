The ‘eye-watering bill’ Man Utd have to pay if they want to sack Ruben Amorim

It will cost Man Utd an ‘eye-watering’ amount to sack Ruben Amorim over the summer if they decide to make a change, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible campaign with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe making the decision to sack Erik ten Hag and replace him with Amorim in November.

Man Utd are currently 15th in the Premier League, closer to the relegation places than the top four, and Amorim is already coming under severe pressure to turn around results and performances.

Results under Amorim have been worse than Ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford with Man Utd winning just four of his first 15 Premier League matches in charge.

There have been some rumours that Amorim could face the sack if things don’t improve but widespread reports indicate the Portuguese head coach will definitely be in place until at least the end of the season.

But The Sun insists that Man Utd ‘will face an eye-watering £12million bill’ as the the Red Devils head coach is ‘understood to have a watertight clause in his contract — meaning he gets the remainder of his 2½-year deal paid up if he is ever axed.’.

The newspaper insists that there is ‘no suggestion under-fire part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has any plans to dump the Portuguese’ but that ‘if things deteriorated further for a team Amorim labelled “the worst” in United history, he would walk away with whatever is left on his £6m-per-year agreement’.

Man Utd came from two goals down to get a point in a 2-2 draw over the weekend and will look to climb the table when they face Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Arne Slot given no credit for Liverpool title; Salah is a ‘cheat code’

👉 Why ‘bad example’ Virgil van Dijk should get new contract ahead of Mo Salah…

👉 Carragher names biggest rival to Liverpool next season as he tips ‘proper team’ to drop off

Reflecting on their draw against Everton on Saturday, Amorim told a press conference: “It’s hard, it’s hard when we see the game. I know, you know guys, and even the players know that we had a lack of intensity. We improve, not a lot, in the second half but the small things – of second balls, we didn’t lose so many possessions without any pressure.

“We were more aggressive, even when we defend and when we are with the ball. We changed a little bit of the energy that we play football with, so I understand all the critics. If you watch the game you have to accept it and try to change that.”

Amorim added: “Yeah, since I arrived, when I took the job, I expect to win all the games at home and you have that feeling. I don’t feel the pressure, I don’t feel it. Like again, the supporters are amazing. I don’t feel it.

Every time you go to one game at Old Trafford, you feel the support until the end. Sometimes, you have one play sometimes in one half and sometimes you feel like the supporters want this so bad, so I don’t feel the pressure and we have to stop thinking about the last games. It can be a new game, it can be a new story, so let’s go forward and play the game.”