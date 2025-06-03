Man Utd face ‘silly’ tax over Mbeumo transfer after ‘irritating’ rivals who ‘may ask for a higher fee’

Man Utd could now have to pay more for Bryan Mbeumo this summer after Brentford have become ‘irritated’ by their Premier League rivals, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a terrible season in the Premier League in 2024/25 with Ruben Amorim’s men finishing 15th in the table.

Despite their poor league form, Man Utd had a chance to qualify for the Champions League against Tottenham in the Europa League final – but Ange Postecoglou’s side beat the Red Devils 1-0 last month.

And now Amorim will have to manage with a reduced budget in the summer transfer window and there will be a big focus on players leaving to help supplement their initial kitty.

There are rumours that their initial budget was £100m, with £62.5m of that used to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, and now they are looking to bring in Mbeumo from Brentford in order to help spark their attack next term.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein broke the news on Monday evening by insisting that Mbeumo has ‘decided he wants to join’ Man Utd this summer with the Red Devils ‘set to open talks with Brentford as they pursue an agreement to sign the forward this summer’.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg chimed in with an update on Tuesday with Man Utd said to be ‘optimistic’ that a transfer would go through.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Manchester United want to start negotiations with Brentford shortly in order to finalise the deal for Bryan #Mbeumo. The player has already given his approval. Verbal agreement is done.

‘#MUFC are optimistic that the transfer will go through. It would be their second statement signing in attack after Matheus Cunha.’

And now a report in the Daily Telegraph claims that Brentford ‘may ask for a higher fee’ as the Premier League side have ‘had no contact with United over Mbeumo and have, as yet, not even quoted a transfer value to potential suitors’.

There is now an ‘irritation’ from the Bees ‘as to how the potential deal is now apparently being played out in public’ with one source telling the Daily Telegraph that it would ‘all look a bit silly’ for Man Utd if they couldn’t now agree a fee with Brentford.

Former Man Utd strikers Dwight Yorke and Teddy Sheringham reckons Cunha and Mbeumo can fit in the same side together under Amorim.

Yorke said: “Cunha is a good player. I like him. I like the look of him from his time at Wolves. He will bring some grit and some decisiveness, and a little bit more conviction in the attacking areas, and a greater presence. He’s got a little bit of fire in his belly which is what we need. I like that about him.

“I rate Mbeumo too. He has had an exceptional season this year. I like Liam Delap too, the lad at Ipswich. I know people talk about him a lot as well.

“These are three good players, and that’s what United need. They need exceptional players to take the club forward. I’m less sure about Mbeumo and Delap, but Cunha has a little bit more about him. He’s the kind of player I want to watch at United, he’s more exciting.

“Having said that, all three of them are better than the current options up front.”

Sheringham added: “Yeah, I think they could fit into the same side. They’re both outstanding players.

“They’re the type of players that Manchester United need to be signing. They’re both players that have that bit between their teeth that want to make a difference. I think those, both those players have that in their game and that is what the current United side is missing.

“The difference between Mbeumo and United’s other players is that they’re playing at their peak. I don’t think you can say the same for the players at Old Trafford. I like Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho, but I think Cunha and Mbeumo are playing better football at their respective clubs.”