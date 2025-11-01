Manchester United conceded two goals in 103 seconds to go behind against Nottingham Forest, and though they pulled it back for a draw, the loss of the streak means ‘that lad with the hair’ will have to wait a bit longer for a trim.

United have subjected their fans to abject misery for much of the last couple of years. In the last two completed seasons they have finished finished eighth and 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final.

Ruben Amorim admitted he considered his future after the European loss, but things this season have been far better.

Prior to facing Forest in the Premier League, United had won three games on the spin, which was a good sign for one of the fans who’s been most heavily impacted by the poor form.

Red Devils fan Frank Ilett has been growing out his hair for the past 392 days, having vowed not to cut it again until United won five games in a row.

The three-game streak is the closest United have come to letting him shear his massive mop off, but that came crashing down when, at 1-0 up against Forest, they shipped two goals in 92 seconds.

Amad Diallo hit back to secure a 2-2 draw for United, but that it wasn’t a win means the streak has been broken and Frank has to hope his club can go on another good run.

The BBC Sport live feed during the United game was awash with comments about him during the game.

One said: ‘Yes. put your scissors back in your pocket..no haircut anytime soon 😂.’

Another said: ‘When Casemiro scored I bet that lad with the hair was getting rather excited, how must he feel now.’

And finally: ‘Real disappointed with how we are playing at the moment. Lack any real desire for the ball and aren’t shaping any passion off of it. Forest thoroughly deserve the lead. The lad might have to put his scissors away, if we keep playing how we are.’

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 The five ‘right’ signings Manchester United should make after statement of intent

👉 Man Utd urged to sign ‘complete’ Tottenham star as he ‘fits into United’s DNA’ for two reasons

👉 Man Utd: Murphy rules out PL top four finish for one reason as three stars need to do ‘more’

But there were some positives for United, with Nedum Onuoha suggesting when they got the game back to 2-2 that they were far more positive than they’d have been in recent times.

He said: “What we’re seeing from Manchester United is the sense of confidence from them. They weren’t flustered when they went 2-1 down and they will believe they can win this game now, which is something we wouldn’t have seen a few weeks ago.”

READ MORE: Man Utd join ‘every major club in England’ in chase for Marc Guehi as ‘appeal’ revealed