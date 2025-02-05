Man Utd failed in ‘last-minute attempt’ to snatch Juventus midfielder as one deal took precedence

A report has detailed how Manchester United failed with a ‘last-minute attempt’ to land Douglas Luiz from Juventus, as another deal took precedence.

Luiz has not fit in since swapping Aston Villa for Juventus in the summer. After being one of Villa’s most important assets, the midfielder has started just five games for his new club.

His struggles have suggested a move is likely, with a number of Premier League clubs linked with his signature. Manchester City were one of the main clubs, and Tuttosport has revealed how rivals United failed with a ‘last-minute attempt’ to land Luiz.

Reports had stated that United were looking to land Luiz on deadline day, but it was suggested the move would be tough.

The new report has suggested that is largely due to the exit of Nicolo Fagioli from Juve. It is stated that ‘with Fagioli’s departure, Luiz remained in the Bianconeri midfield, despite the last-minute attempt’ from United.

The deal for the midfielder to leave Turin was confirmed late on deadline day, and with that ongoing, it seems Juventus did not want to get into negotiations for another exit, which would leave them light in the middle of the park.

Fagioli has played 564 minutes in Serie A this season, and with Luiz having played fewer than that (430) it would not be a surprise if his role was to grow in response to the exit.

It remains to be seen whether Premier League clubs will come back in for him in the summer window, but Juventus may be able to give him the sort of role he was expecting after leaving Villa.

Though Fagioli is only on loan, Fiorentina will have to buy him in the summer, so Luiz has time to show he is capable of playing an advanced role before a replacement is potentially signed at the end of the season.

