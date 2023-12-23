Man Utd told failure to ‘look after’ their ‘devastated’ team-mate ‘sums up’ Ten Hag’s side

The failure of the Man Utd senior players to “look after” a “devastated” Kobbie Mainoo in a 2-0 defeat to West Ham “sums up” Erik ten Hag’s squad, according to Dion Dublin.

The Red Devils delivered yet another disappointing result and performance as goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus sealed all three points for the Hammers.

Defeat leaves Man Utd in eight position after David Moyes’ men leapfrogged Ten Hag’s side, who are now out of the League Cup and Champions League, while they are aimlessly drifting in the Premier League.

18-year-old Mainoo has been one of few positives for Man Utd this campaign with the youngster impressing in his six appearances in all competitions this term, including four starts in the Premier League.

Mainoo was doing ok against West Ham before he took his eye off the ball for the Hammers’ second goal as Kudus took full advantage to score.

But former Premier League star Dublin was mainly frustrated that none of the more senior players at Man Utd supported Mainoo following his mistake.

Dublin said on BBC Radio Five Live: “I like Mainoo. I think he is a really good football. He has got something about him.

“He’s made a mistake and you’ve got to get round and say ‘come on.’

“You’ve got to look after the boy. He will be devastated. But that for me, sums up Manchester United. You have to be accountable and you have to support one another.”

Former Brentford and Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton commented on another “flat” performance from Man Utd during the match.

Warburton said on the BBC: “Manchester United look so flat here. There is nothing about United at the moment that inspires you.

“It will be concerning for Ten Hag.”

Man Utd have struggled badly to score goals in the Premier League this season with the Red Devils scoring 18 times in 18 league fixtures.

And commenting at 0-0, Warburton couldn’t see how Man Utd were going to get past West Ham’s defence on Saturday, he added: “On their left-hand side, Shaw was getting in behind and it looked like West Ham were getting deeper. But there’s no cutting-edge.

“They need to find a way to score goals, Manchester United, and I have no idea where those goals are going to come from.”