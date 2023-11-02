Man Utd fall-out: Neville says under-pressure Ten Hag has ‘some real thinking to do’

Gary Neville said Erik ten Hag has some “thinking to do” after a Manchester United performance “lacking in ideas” as they were beaten 3-0 at home by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

In a rematch of last season’s final, United’s defence of the trophy ended with Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall scoring in the first half for the visitors and Joe Willock adding a third after the break.

It was an eighth defeat in all competitions this term for Ten Hag’s men, and a second 3-0 reverse at Old Trafford in four days following Sunday’s derby loss to Manchester City.

Former United defender Neville said on Sky Sports: “In terms of team selection, in terms of style of play, in terms of how Erik ten Hag lifts them ahead of the weekend, I’m not quite sure.

“Because the Manchester derby on Sunday was bad – tonight just cemented what we’ve seen in the last few days.

“Lacking in ideas, and I have to say – he’s got some thinking to do, the manager, some real thinking. He’s got to work out how to get the best out of this group of players very quickly.”

United are back in Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to Fulham, then play Copenhagen away in the Champions League the following Wednesday before returning to Old Trafford to host Luton three days later.

Former United and Newcastle forward Andy Cole said: “People now come to Old Trafford believing they can beat Manchester United, and tonight Newcastle were so comfortable.

“There’s going to more questions regarding the form they (United) are in, no doubt there’s going to be questions about the manager as well. I think Manchester United were really poor this evening.

“I think the players really need to have a real good look at themselves now, because once you cross that white line, it’s not about the manager, it’s about players playing for each other.

“I think sometimes I’m looking at Manchester United playing at the moment and I think some of the players are playing for themselves.

“When you lose confidence you do hide a little bit, and you look at that performance today and the performance on Sunday, you turn around and ask questions, ‘what’s actually going on here?’

“That’s why everyone keeps asking all these questions, because there are no answers coming out at the moment.”

When it was put to Cole that it felt like the majority of fans were still behind Ten Hag, Cole said: “I would like to believe so, but if you’re looking at the next fixtures, at Fulham at the weekend then Champions League against Copenhagen, they need to win.

“If he doesn’t get results in the next couple of games, as we know, football is very up and down and attitudes could change.”

