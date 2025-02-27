Man Utd have been told that Diogo Dalot is “an accident waiting to happen” with their sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham “more dismal business”, according to one journalist.

The Red Devils are going through one of the worst periods in the club’s history with Man Utd currently 14th in the Premier League after their narrow 3-2 win over Ipswich Town.

Man Utd managed to beat the Tractor Boys thanks to an own goal from Sam Morsy, a close-range finish from Matthijs de Ligt and a header from Harry Maguire.

A number of players have come in for criticism this season with the attacking players in particular facing a backlash over the lack of Premier League goals this term.

Dalot, who has become a fan favourite at Old Trafford, has largely avoided criticism this season but, after his performance against Ipswich, Daily Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor slammed the Portugal international as “an accident waiting to happen” and bemoaned the sale of Wan-Bissaka.

Taylor wrote on X: “Must be missing something with Diogo Dalot. He’s an accident waiting to happen. Can’t help but feel Aaron Wan-Bissaka would have been a great fit for Ruben Amorim’s system. Moving him on for £15m (& not extending his deal) was another piece of dismal business from Man United.”

Dalot lined up as right wing-back on Wednesday night against Ipswich, while January signing from Lecce, Patrick Dorgu, played in the same position but on the left.

And Dorgu had a game to forget for Man Utd with a mix-up between him and goalkeeper Andre Onana leading to Jaden Philogene’s first goal for Ipswich, before the Denmark international was later sent off.

Denmark manager Brian Riemer felt sorry for Dorgu as he analysed the 20-year-old’s mistake for Ipswich’s opening goal of the game.

Riemer said on Viaplay: “I feel for the boy. Everyone knows it’s not nice to be in a situation like that.

“But from the coaching side of the table, it’s worse if tactical decisions and individual skills are not good enough.

“From a coaching perspective, I can reassure him by saying it’s a real misunderstanding. It’s a communication error at some level, and of course it shouldn’t happen, but I think all defenders have experienced that.”

After the match, Man Utd boss Amorim defended Dorgu following the Dane’s sending off for a nasty challenge on Ipswich’s Omari Hutchinson.

Amorim said: “I know Dorgu well. He doesn’t want to harm anybody. Sometimes you overdo it. Players can make a mistake like Patrick today. The sending off, he wants to play the ball.

“He is ready for the Premier League. Last week he had a good performance against Everton. Now they (the critics) will say he is not experienced enough for the Premier League, but I don’t feel that way.”