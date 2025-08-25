Man Utd fans are ‘deluded’ or trying to win ‘I told you so’ trophy

Manchester United fans seem to fall into two camps: Those who believe in magic and those who want to be right about Ruben Amorim.

Are Man Utd fans trying to win ‘I was right’ trophy?

I mean, that the mess at Old Trafford shows no signs of abating is of course tremendously entertaining, but FFS people, it’s two games into the season. Lost to Arsenal after more than matching them (and IMO it was a foul on the keeper), and drew away to a Fulham team that was four places higher and 12 points better off last season. New attack not gelling yet? It doesn’t happen overnight, fellas.

I don’t think Amorim is the right guy, I never have done. I get the Villas Boas vibes too off him, and I believe that he is just another notch on the bedpost of failure at OT, but your board just gave him £200m to spank, and people are calling for his sack two games into the season? Have you lot learned nothing? He has to be given a chance to succeed, or, as is more likely, fail, and to turn your collective backs on him before August is over is insanity.

The ever more deranged Badwolf is going to have a new condition named after him, such is the poor fella’s descent into despair caused by his beloved team’s fall from grace:

“Why’s that man walking so strangely?”

“Poor fella literally doesn’t know his arse from his elbow, worst case of Badwolf syndrome I have ever seen.”

…and countless others are lining up to write the season off and call for the manager’s head and it seems more important to them that they are proven “right” (whatever that really means) than backing the manager, a manager who inherited a disjointed squad going backwards just a few months ago. There are unwritten rules to supporting a team, and the first one is that you, well, support them. Instead, we seem to have a core who seem to revel in slagging off the manager and many of the players, whilst leaving Brexit Jim – who has enough oversight here to be the actual scapegoat that people should be blaming – virtually unscathed.

Yes, it’s probably going to end in tears, but it sounds to me as though the fans lining up to slate Amorim want this to happen at this point, just so they can “win” something. Anything. The “I told you so” trophy?

Mat (modern football fans are rubbish)

Amorim is done

No idea who is next, but the experiment has failed. Don’t string it along, don’t strategically wait, get him gone and move forward. Every other club can do it, United can too.

Ryan, Bermuda (genuinely surprised Amorim failed this badly)

…Lots of reaction to how bad United were/are.

I’ll add that I think they are in more than a slump. Why?

1. 28 points from the last 29 games

Extract from that what you will.

Culk the Younger

Five points on average Man Utd

Firstly, I had to stop watching the United game yesterday for my own sanity. After the first half, I could see they weren’t going to win the game, and you can just see the confidence and quality of the team is just very low.

Secondly, Fernandes blaming the referee on missing his penalty because it disrupted his ‘routine’ says it all. How he said that with a straight face in the interview is beyond me. Is he being serious? He’s been great at taking pens over the years, but just own up and say you messed up instead of being a child about it. Excuses are already coming out instead of admitting drastic improvements are needed.

Five points I would like to make on this team and Amorim as well

1. How are Shaw, Mount and Casemiro starting matches? Come on, all three of them are physically incompetent, and just not good anymore. Maguire, Heaven or Mazraoui ahead of Shaw please and give Mainoo or Ugarte some minutes given they can actually run.

2. Fernandes can’t play CM, he has to be one of the CAM’s. He doesn’t have the discipline to play in the middle in the 3-4-3 system Amorim desires to play, but actually plays well as a CAM or a number 10.

3. Why is Amad playing wingback? He isn’t a wing back and is a pretty good winger. Seriously just switch it up to 4-3-3 as the formation as well. If this formation doesn’t work, play De Ligt with Yoro as the CB’s, with Mazraoui RB when he is back and Dorgu LB as the starting defenders.

4. No players sold this summer says it all. Sancho, Garnacho and Antony are all getting exactly what they want, Shaw shouldn’t be at the club anymore, Mount is rubbish and I could easily name a few more who need to be on the transfer list. Selling Garnacho is a big mistake. He’s actually a good player, and yes the attitude seems to be a big issue, but find a way of managing him. He can play on the right or left too and actually have some pace and technique to trouble defenders.

5. Our fan base is a laughing stock. We are sounding more deluded than the peak years of AFTV. The amount of people who said in pre-season we are going to challenge for the title or win some trophies this season are just living in another world. Based of what are they saying this! United will be lucky to finish in the top half this season. Yes there is no European football for United this season and will have time to prepare for matches, but I don’t think it will make too much a difference.

Some players are doing the same as they have done to our previous managers, and the tone from the top seems to be even worse than it was when the Glazers were in charge of decisions. Amorim is out of his depth and came to the wrong club, or only came for the same reason so many other players come to United, for a very good remuneration package.

Oh and I’d like to add that Amorim seems to want us to have an unstable keeper. Every time a corner comes into the United box, it’s a complete mess. Coach the team how to defend corners and sign a keeper that can actually catch a bloody football…

Yes it’s two games in, but we have seen it all before with United hyping themselves up and just being utterly shite. Let’s see what Amorim can do, but he needs to first of all try and win two league games in a row, something he hasn’t been able to do since arriving in November last year.

Rami, Dubai (Different year, same arrogant United)

Man Utd make you hate football

Watching Man United is like being at the airport going waiting to fly home feeling miserable for that 2 hours.

No excuses it’s actually making me hate football and have loved football for 30 years.

I never hear anyone say hey did you see that goal as no one scores any special goals anymore all automated machines.

I miss highly fat players, mavericks and all the waifs and strays.

Caicedo for Chelsea is all that’s wrong people say oh he is the best ! What best at running about never seen him do anything remotely special bang £100 million.

Bring back Le Tissier.

Paul Fizpatrick

(Paul, did you see that goal from Richarlison last week? – Ed)

Not ageing well

In early August Mustafa wrote of a potential United Premier League trophy win, “[it’s] not blind optimism. A real possibility]. At the time, reading it made me laugh out loud.

This is a genuine question, not a troll, how does Mustafa, and other United fans feel today? It appears to me that you’re in for another long painful season.

Rob

Dermot Watch

Not a lot to report on this week’s Dermot watch, of course he agreed with 80-90% of the on field/VAR decisions and the only ones he didn’t agree with were the blindingly obvious errors, e,g, VDV’s “tackle” on Bobb. He did review Trafford’s handball/assault but never really gave a definitive answer?

There were however a few absolute gems even for Dermot and I again use these as examples of the hilarity that can ensue.

When reviewing the disallowed Brentford goal, Dermot felt that the on field decision stands as there is not enough to say it’s not a foul. He and Jay then compare this to Arsenal’s goal last week and the Saliba foul on Bayinder. Dermot states that “well it is a foul isn’t it”, just one little problem here, seven days ago Dermot declared that it wasn’t a foul and Bayinder needed to be stronger, what chance do we have when the “expert” can’t be consistent.

Secondly, a decision he did actually state was wrong. The foul on the WBA striker, “scythed down” (Dermot’s words) but not given as a penalty. Dermot states that “the referee has to question why the player has gone down, what’s caused that, he’s in possession of the ball, why would he go down?”. Fast forward a couple of minutes and Dermot is in full praise of the referee for “a great spot” as he books the Stoke forward for a dive when attempting to round the goalkeeper. But surely the referee should have awarded the penalty, allowed it to be overturned and then book the player, after all he has to question why the player has gone down, what’s caused that, he’s in possession of the ball, why would he go down? Didn’t take him seven days to change his mind on this one, could it be that the referee actually got it right?

Finally, he states that Adringa correctly escaped punishment as his “slap” was non violent. Jay points out that had the Burnley player theatrically gone down then the referee might have reacted differently. Dermot agrees and says “that’s a completely different decision”, what???? A different decision for the same incident because a player cheats?

Howard (is he Dave from the Fast Show) Jones